whatsupnewp.com
October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month
The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island’s rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists. There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and descriptions...
rinewstoday.com
Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat
(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
whatsupnewp.com
Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week
What a busy week! Catch up on the stories that were catching the attention of What’sUpNewp readers this week, September 18 – 24. 2 – Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends. 3 – Judge rules RI truck...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
DCYF: Providence child died due to maltreatment
The DCYF said it's had contact with the child's family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
sheltonherald.com
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
nbcboston.com
Tracking Hurricane Fiona: When and How It Will Impact Mass.
The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
Block Island Times
Wreck of the Green Arrow and a Lost Dog
It was a cold, clear December morning on Block Island, the year 1996. At the morning coffee group at that time at Bethany’s Airport Diner, talk of a night wreck below the bluffs just around the bend from the Southeast Light to the east was in discussion. Apparently a well-equipped fishing dragger ran aground under full power onto the rocks below Whale Swamp Road and in what is called Cat Rock Cove. For whatever reason and probably on autopilot and a clear night sky, Block Island jumped into its way. The huge steel ship impaled itself onto a huge pointed rock rupturing its hull and fuel tank to a point where it could not be pulled away. Oh, but they tried with.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
