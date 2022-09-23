ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fearing potential future increases, Florida’s roofers ask for workers’ comp rate freeze

By Christine Jordan Sexton
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida

'DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians rates and they’re still going belly up.'. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is again attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance market failures. “Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance Governor in Florida history, period,” Crist contended Monday. “Gov. DeSantis let these...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Feeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian

The group provides food, hygiene and paper supplies to those in need. The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the group announced Monday. Feeding Florida partners with the Department of Emergency management to create a mass feeding team...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

FPL prepares 13K-person workforce to respond to Hurricane Ian

'As Ian’s outer bands begin to affect customers, FPL will restore power as long as it’s safe to do so.'. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is mobilizing a 13,000-member strong workforce to respond to the impact of Hurricane Ian in the days ahead. With the storm expected...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

AAA report: Hurricane Ian not expected to kick up gas prices

Fears of a recession have pushed prices downward in the last week. Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, and officials from AAA — The Auto Club Group are not expecting that the storm will disrupt supply or kick up a spike in prices.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Public Service Commission cancels meetings ahead of Ian landfall

Among the canceled meetings was one to discuss controversial proposed changes regarding clean energy goals. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has canceled its meeting for this week with the threat of Hurricane Ian. The PSC, which regulates utilities throughout the state, was set to hold three meetings between Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Prepare, don’t panic, Gov. DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer

'They’re constantly resupplying the fuel. … There’s no need to panic buy fuel.'. Floridians should heed local evacuation orders and make plans ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, but they shouldn’t panic or over-purchase supplies. As of the 11 a.m....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#State Insurance#Lawsuits#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Florida Insurance
floridapolitics.com

Colleges make different calls in Southwest Florida on when to cancel class

Sarasota Colleges largely called off class, but further south, officials are monitoring the storm. Colleges and universities in Southwest Florida have made differing calls on when or whether to close classes down. In the Sarasota area, New College of Florida announced it would cancel classes as of 10 a.m. on...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to stay alert, prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

But he also said residents should carefully consider conditions before evacuating. Forecasts now show the storm path for Tropical Storm Ian shifting west toward the Panhandle away from Southwest Florida. But Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed a similar message as meteorologists: Essentially, no one knows for sure the eventual path of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Uber to offer free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian

Discounts of up to $30 will be available to travel to and from state-approved sites. Uber will offer free trips to and from hurricane shelters in Tampa Bay. The ride-share company announced it will cover round-trip travel costing up to $30 each way to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. The offer is available for shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties. A list of approved shelters throughout the state of Florida can be found here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis

Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Southwest Florida braces for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact

Some models show the area at risk, with storm surge concerns especially high. With the storm path for Hurricane Ian potentially bringing a major system to Southwest Florida, emergency officials are stepping up preparations. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to the Anclote River, including...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy