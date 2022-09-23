Fearing potential future increases, Florida’s roofers ask for workers’ comp rate freeze

Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO