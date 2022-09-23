Fearing potential future increases, Florida’s roofers ask for workers’ comp rate freeze

Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida
'DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians rates and they’re still going belly up.'. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is again attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis on insurance market failures. “Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance Governor in Florida history, period,” Crist contended Monday. “Gov. DeSantis let these...
AARP survey: Fewer residents aged 45+ have emergency plans, more want to shelter in place
'This warning cannot wait. We urge Floridians to get their emergency plans in place now,' AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. Noting a recent survey that gauged storm readiness of older Floridians, AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson is urging people to update their plans as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida.
Personnel note: The Vogel Group, Holtzman Vogel expand in Tallahassee
Tori Deal, Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are coming aboard. The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires. Chad Revis, Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as...
Feeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian
The group provides food, hygiene and paper supplies to those in need. The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the group announced Monday. Feeding Florida partners with the Department of Emergency management to create a mass feeding team...
FPL prepares 13K-person workforce to respond to Hurricane Ian
'As Ian’s outer bands begin to affect customers, FPL will restore power as long as it’s safe to do so.'. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is mobilizing a 13,000-member strong workforce to respond to the impact of Hurricane Ian in the days ahead. With the storm expected...
AAA report: Hurricane Ian not expected to kick up gas prices
Fears of a recession have pushed prices downward in the last week. Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, gas prices declined 4 cents per gallon last week, and officials from AAA — The Auto Club Group are not expecting that the storm will disrupt supply or kick up a spike in prices.
Public Service Commission cancels meetings ahead of Ian landfall
Among the canceled meetings was one to discuss controversial proposed changes regarding clean energy goals. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has canceled its meeting for this week with the threat of Hurricane Ian. The PSC, which regulates utilities throughout the state, was set to hold three meetings between Tuesday...
Prepare, don’t panic, Gov. DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer
'They’re constantly resupplying the fuel. … There’s no need to panic buy fuel.'. Floridians should heed local evacuation orders and make plans ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, but they shouldn’t panic or over-purchase supplies. As of the 11 a.m....
Last Call for 9.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. It’s a busy Monday here in the Sunshine State, so please bear with us as First Shot grows into more of a Shot Flight.
Colleges make different calls in Southwest Florida on when to cancel class
Sarasota Colleges largely called off class, but further south, officials are monitoring the storm. Colleges and universities in Southwest Florida have made differing calls on when or whether to close classes down. In the Sarasota area, New College of Florida announced it would cancel classes as of 10 a.m. on...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.22
Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires. Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal...
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 9.25.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the hurricanes, state government, and the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. While it was a great Saturday night in Tallahassee and the rest of the Big...
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
Gov. Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to stay alert, prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
But he also said residents should carefully consider conditions before evacuating. Forecasts now show the storm path for Tropical Storm Ian shifting west toward the Panhandle away from Southwest Florida. But Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed a similar message as meteorologists: Essentially, no one knows for sure the eventual path of the storm.
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets
The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
Joe Biden approves emergency declaration in 24 counties bracing for Tropical Storm Ian
That approves a Friday request from Gov. DeSantis, who since declared an emergency statewide. President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency declared for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to strike the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced federal aid has been made available to supplement state, tribe...
Uber to offer free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian
Discounts of up to $30 will be available to travel to and from state-approved sites. Uber will offer free trips to and from hurricane shelters in Tampa Bay. The ride-share company announced it will cover round-trip travel costing up to $30 each way to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. The offer is available for shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties. A list of approved shelters throughout the state of Florida can be found here.
Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis
Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
Southwest Florida braces for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact
Some models show the area at risk, with storm surge concerns especially high. With the storm path for Hurricane Ian potentially bringing a major system to Southwest Florida, emergency officials are stepping up preparations. The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch from Englewood to the Anclote River, including...
Climate groups flood gift shop in stunt to warn Floridians about sea level rise
'Florida could stop being Florida if we don't take action soon.'. Several groups looking to encourage action to protect Florida against climate change are out with a new, splashy video aiming to show the possible effects of sea level rise up close and personal. The video utilized a specially constructed...
