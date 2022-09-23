Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
WJAC TV
Insurance carrier files lawsuit against State College contractor over coverage
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company's ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution...
WJAC TV
Spilled coffee creamer causes temporary road closure in Philipsburg, officials say
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with Hope Fire Company in Centre County say a tractor-trailer hauling coffee creamer caused the temporary closure of Route 322 in Philipsburg Monday afternoon. Authorities say some of the creamer spilled onto the roadway while the truck was stopped at a red light,...
WJAC TV
Weekend marks anniversary of Civil War era conference being held in Altoona
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This weekend marks 160 years since the governors of the union states, during the Civil War era, met in our area. On September 24th and 25th of 1862, 13 state leaders, or representatives from their offices, met in Altoona to discuss the ongoing war effort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Jury selection underway for man accused in 2016 killing of woman inside Centre Co. home
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Centre County woman inside her home in 2016. Christopher Kowalski, 35, was arrested in Feb. of 2021, in South Carolina, and charged for the death of 60-year-old Jean Tuggy.
WJAC TV
Police: Cali man charged for hit-and-run crash of box truck in Mundys Corner
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with one Cambria County police department say a California man faces charges following the investigation of a hit-and-run crash in Mundys Corner earlier this summer. Officers with the Jackson Township police department say Osbaldo Deloza, 29, of Visalia, CA, is charged with accidents...
WJAC TV
Geistown homicide trial begins; jurors visit crime scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with...
WJAC TV
Lemon Bomb Tattoo hosts benefit for Humane Society of Cambria County
The Lemon Bomb Tattoo Company hosted a tattoo benefit for the Humane Society of Cambria county on Sunday. As a part of the fundraising effort, the shop pre-designed different tattoos for people to choose from each one ranging from 70-100$ with all proceeds going to the humane society. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
PSP: Man dead from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound following incident in Philipsburg
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say one man is dead from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound following an incident in Philipsburg Monday morning. Authorities say troopers were dispatched to a residence, located along the 300 block of East Spruce Street, early Monday morning for a report of a suicidal individual.
Comments / 0