State College, PA

WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

Geistown homicide trial begins; jurors visit crime scene

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
