Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO