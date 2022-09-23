ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: James Jeff “Buddy” Fischer

James Jeff “Buddy” Fischer, 63, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. He was the son of the late William Martin Fischer and Mildred Marie Mosley Fischer. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers: Tommy, Teddy, and...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville. Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, NC
Cherokee, NC
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
tribpapers.com

A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant

Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
MARION, NC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Frances Adaline Taylor

Frances Adaline Taylor, 59, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville following an extended illness. Frances was the daughter of Jonathan and Cleo (Proctor) Taylor of Cherokee. Frances was an early childhood teacher and worked in the field till she was unable to continue. She was a member of the Aquoni Baptist Chapel. She was a loving mother, daughter, and aunt who will be missed by her loved ones.
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Jonah Wolfe

Jonah Wolfe, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marion Littlejohn Wolfe; son, Jonah Blaine Wolfe; brothers, Deweese Wolfe, Jimmy Wolfe, Noah Wolfe, Jasper Wolfe, and Abel Wolfe; sisters, Stacey Wolfe, Nancy Wolfe, and Frances Maney; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jorree, Jaidan, and Jayce (Meona); six great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, LJ, Briley, Myla, Faith, and Phillip; aunt, Myrtle Bird; special friends, Buford Smith, Dike Sneed, Terry and Polly, Merritt and Lulie, Greg and Patty, Peanut Crowe, and Barnes Powell.
CHEROKEE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
bpr.org

Almost $700K awarded in first round of HOME Funds

The first round of funding has been awarded to six far-western counties participating in a housing consortium. The agreement allows Western North Carolina to qualify for more funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). In 2020,Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham and Clay counties came together to form...
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#Havoc
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tripsavvy.com

Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit

Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy