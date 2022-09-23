EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants took it on the chin against the Dallas Cowboys. Dropping a hard-fought 23-16 decision to the rival Cowboys on Monday night to lose for the first time under new coach Brian Daboll hurt. What was worse came at the end of the game. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the Giants’ longest-tenured player and one of the key leaders on a young team, sustained a leg injury on New York’s final offensive play and it did not look good. Shepard, who took a pay cut to come back this year, had to be carted off the field and Daboll said there’s a possibility the injury is very serious.

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO