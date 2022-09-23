Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Washington Film Festival Submissions
WASHINGTON, IOWA (September 26, 2022) — A group of Washington citizens is organizing the city's first international film festival. Farm to Film (F2F) will be held May 20-21, 2023. Just like the film pioneers that came before in the city, the mission of F2F is to engage and entertain...
rcreader.com
Meet Duane Whitaker of "Pulp Fiction," "Devil’s Rejects" Fame at Halloweenapalooza, Iowa’s Premier Horror Film Festival October 7-8
OTTUMWA, IOWA (September 26, 2022) — Prescribed Films is proud to announce Duane Whitaker will join Naomi Grossman and Debbie Rochon as headlining celebrity guests at Halloweenapalooza 2022 taking place October 7-8 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Duane Whitaker has spent the last thirty years as one...
rcreader.com
“Defending the Caveman,” September 29 through October 9
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL. Hailed by the Chicago Sun-Times as an "outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap,” the one-man riot Defending the Caveman enjoys a September 92 through October 9 run at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse, with author Rob Becker's 1991 work still standing as the longest running solo play in the history of Broadway.
Comments / 0