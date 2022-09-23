ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser

Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone Caldera#Melting#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Volcano#Travel Destinations#Bison
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park

People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
ESTES PARK, CO
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Time Out Global

The 15 best places to stay in Yellowstone

From stargazing tipis to glamorous chalets, these are the finest places to stay near America’s oldest national park. Within the borders of Yellowstone National Park is pretty much everything a nature-lover could ever want. One of America’s most famous national parks (if not the most famous), Yellowstone spans from cavernous canyons, towering forests and gushing streams to steaming hot springs, spluttering geysers and one-off geological features. And that’s not even getting onto the wildlife – the bears, elk, bison, cougars and so on.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy