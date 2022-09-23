Read full article on original website
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Yellowstone ranger makes a strange catch while fishing in steaming geyser
Wearing a hat is always wise when visiting a National Park, particularly in summer, and it seems rangers at Yellowstone will be only too happy to help if you lose it. Yellowstone Teton Tours, which offers private guided tours of the park, has shared a video of one ranger casually fishing for a stray hat in Excelsior Geyser Crater with a rod and line.
Drunk Guy Taunts Bison At Yellowstone National Park Because He Wanted “One Last Hurrah” Before Rehab
I mean, it’s one thing to walk right up to one these wild animals, it’s a whole other ballpark to walk out and try to actually challenge one. I’m sorry but you don’t stand a chance and this bison has the ability to run you over, pick you up, and do it again.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear
Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Campers React To Massive Herd Of Bison Surrounding Their Tents At Yellowstone: “Our Campsite Has Been Taken Over”
That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent. Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever. Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is...
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park
People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
Bison Nearly Runs Motorcycle Over During Frightening Encounter At Yellowstone National Park
Motorcycles and Yellowstone National Park make for an interesting combination. On the one hand, there probably isn’t a more stunning and scenic place in America to take a bike though. But on the other, the amount of bison in the park makes for the potential of a frightening encounter… one that gets much scarier when you’re not safely inside a car.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Bull Elk Is Surrounded And Mauled By Hungry Wolf Pack At Yellowstone National Park
The brutality of nature at its finest. Considering an elk’s diet mainly consists of grass, leaves, twigs, and other shrubbery, the elk typically doesn’t pose much of a threat to a wolf, let alone a pack of them. An elk can only defend itself for so long before...
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Time Out Global
The 15 best places to stay in Yellowstone
From stargazing tipis to glamorous chalets, these are the finest places to stay near America’s oldest national park. Within the borders of Yellowstone National Park is pretty much everything a nature-lover could ever want. One of America’s most famous national parks (if not the most famous), Yellowstone spans from cavernous canyons, towering forests and gushing streams to steaming hot springs, spluttering geysers and one-off geological features. And that’s not even getting onto the wildlife – the bears, elk, bison, cougars and so on.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
