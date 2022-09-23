Read full article on original website
Related
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
Sixth inmate dies in one month at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — A sixth inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Center over the span of one month. Robert Baker, 29, of Montgomery County, was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the sixth inmate at the prison to die since Aug. 31. Baker was serving a six-year sentence for […]
philadelphiaobserver.com
The FBI Was Spying On Slain Ferguson Activist Darren Seals When He Was Killed, Mostly Redacted File Shows
Demonstrators protest in front of the police station on March 12, 2015, in Ferguson, Missouri. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty. Darren Seals was one of several Ferguson, Missouri, activists who died violently and mysteriously in the years after they had been involved in protests over the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. In September 2016, Seals was found shot and killed in his car, which had been set on fire. The murder was never solved and it didn’t take long for people to speculate that his death may have happened at the hands of law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on […]
Man dies after head injury made by 'unknown object,' police say
ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man died after a head injury caused by an unknown object Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 21st block of Gast Place. Responding officers located a man unconscious and not breathing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ballwin man gives fentanyl to friend, hides body
A man from Ballwin, Mo. admitted to providing the drugs that killed his acquaintance in 2020.
Ex-boyfriend accused of decapitating pregnant Alton woman is unfit to stand trial
ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man facing murder charges and accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend has been found unfit to stand trial. On June 9, police say Deundrea Holloway decapitated 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois. Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder,...
Anonymous 'ghost bike' placed to remember bicyclist killed in South Grand Boulevard hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS — Police are still searching for the Kia driver who hit and killed bicyclist Danyell "Starr" McMiller on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6 near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis. Danyell's family still wants justice and changes made to the bike lanes at Grand Boulevard and Magnolia...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man admits supplying fatal fentanyl to man, hiding his body in Ballwin backyard
ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old Ballwin, Missouri, man admitted Thursday to providing the fentanyl that killed a man and hiding the body in his backyard. Late at night on July 11, 2020, or early the next morning, Quinton O'Bryan Adaway gave several capsules containing fentanyl to a man he'd known for several years and had sold to or traded drugs with in the past.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
fox5ny.com
Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant
MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
St. Louis American
More police, more problems
The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
St. Louis County man gets 10 years for armed robberies in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for robbing two stores and attempting to rob a third. Malik Dorsey pleaded guilty Friday to three robbery charges and one count of possession and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0