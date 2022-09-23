Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Homicide detectives called to St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers with the homicide division were called to the 1500 block of N 13th street after a man was found shot inside a car. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting.
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
Man dies after head injury made by 'unknown object,' police say
ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man died after a head injury caused by an unknown object Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 21st block of Gast Place. Responding officers located a man unconscious and not breathing...
KMOV
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
KMOV
Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
WANTED: Suspect sought in August shooting in Central West End
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a woman in the Central West in August. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Forest Park Ave. on August 22. Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, shot a 37-year-old woman inside an apartment because he was angry she answered a call on his phone. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City
A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Saturday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Friday night in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mo. — An investigation has been requested from the City of Riverview after a Friday night shooting resulted in one dead and one injured. The shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. on the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Riverview police officers responded to the call, finding two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis City late Thursday night. The shooting happened in an unknown location at around 11 p.m. Officers said they were at the hospital when they were told that a man had been dropped off and left. The man was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and was listed in an unstable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
Anonymous 'ghost bike' placed to remember bicyclist killed in South Grand Boulevard hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS — Police are still searching for the Kia driver who hit and killed bicyclist Danyell "Starr" McMiller on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6 near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis. Danyell's family still wants justice and changes made to the bike lanes at Grand Boulevard and Magnolia...
KMOV
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
Friday afternoon shooting in North St. Louis leaves 42-year-old injured
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting on the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said the man had been shot in the face at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Economy Inn. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No...
KMOV
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night. Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.
KMOV
Woman shot and killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2