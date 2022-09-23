Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Will There Be a White Xbox Series X Console? A Logitech Commercial Has Fans Wondering
It's been almost three years since the next generation consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, were released, and though many have aired their grievances with the consoles' bulkier designs, they've consistently been sold out, indicated a high demand from consumers. The PlayStation 5 debuted with a...
IGN
Deal Alert: The PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset for PS5 Is Down to $76.80
Amazon (via Amazon Global Store UK) is offering the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for only $76.80. That's a 22% discount from the MSRP of $99.99 and the lowest price we've seen for the official PlayStation 5 headset. Note that Amazon Global Store UK is part of Amazon, but your item will be shipped overseas from the UK. The shipping is free, fortunately, but you'll receive your package in about a week instead of 2 days.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Accounts From PS4 And PS5?
Over the years, your console may get full of users and accounts. We’re here to teach you how to remove accounts from PS4 and PS5?. It’s easy to delete accounts on PS4 and PS5. These may be accounts from other people not using your console anymore or old accounts you have abandoned.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld revealed with Play Services, Stadia support
Logitech has fully revealed its G Cloud gaming handheld. The device will be able to stream games from a host of libraries while utilizing a few Google services and running Android 11.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Gets Another New Set of Retro Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers once again have a new set of free icons to claim based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. This week the company added options based on a handful of games for the system, including Metroid, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. Last week, fans had the option of snagging icons based on the original NES console design and the Japanese Famicom. This time around, fans can find icons based on the redesigned NES hardware released late in the system's lifespan. The top-loading version of the console is a lot less iconic, so some Nintendo fans might not be as familiar with the design!
First Look: Logitech’s New Gaming Handheld Has Potential, But Can It Outshine the Switch?
Once strictly focussing on PC accessories, Logitech has grown substantially in the last several years tackling everything from true wireless earbuds and streaming cameras for the work from home user. Gaming has also been a strong focus for the company, and while it has established itself for making some of the best gaming keyboards and wireless mice, console gaming has been getting a lot of attention of late. Case in point, Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which supports cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. It’s a portable console with potential to reel in gamers that...
notebookcheck.net
Sony PlayStation 5 receives new 6 nm AMD Oberon Plus with a few quality of life improvements
Last month, we reported that Sony had released a third PlayStation 5 revision since the console's introduction two years ago. As we discussed, Sony is shipping the PS5 in most regions with model numbers CFI-1202A or CFI-1202B for the disc version and digital edition, respectively. In summary, the latest PS5 revision is up to 300 g lighter than the older CFI-1100 revision. Additionally, Sony has shaved 600 g from the PS5's launch weight thanks to a smaller mainboard and a revised cooling system.
digitalspy.com
Philips Hue Lighting with Samsung TV help
I have a really nice samsung smart tv with cinema 5;1 sound, its a really nice set up. i was round a mates last week and he has the Philips Hue lighting set up on his cinema system and im smitten. he has a Philips tv with the Hue set up built in and i was wondering if and how i would use my samsung tv to do this?
IGN
Daily Deals: Turtles In Time Arcade Cabinet, Xbox Controllers, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals on this fine Sunday, including a sale on Nintendo Switch games, new discounts on TCL 6-series 4K Mini LED gaming TVs with HDMI 2.1 (75" model now added), a sweet looking 70" TV stand with fireplace insert and illuminated glass shelving for only $250, a sale on controllers for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and more.
digitalspy.com
4:3 function
Noticed a feature on my Samsung (bedroom) and LG (summerhouse) TVs last year where you could switch to 4:3. Why do they have this, when TV programmes now are filmed in either 16:9 or 2:1? On the former, it works when I'm even watching a DVD on my xbox series X as well.
This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is discounted by a ridiculous $1,300
That's $2,000 for a pretty high spec machine, likely on sale in light of Nvidia's recent RTX 40-series launch. Gigabyte Aorus Model S | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,299.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $1,300) (opens in new tab)
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
Engadget
Xbox controllers are up to 26 percent off at Amazon
Just in time for friendly sports game match-ups. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect PS4 Controller Without USB
The DualShock 4 can last and play for years, but it has a few shortcomings. For example, you may miss the cable or a key piece, and so you may wonder how to connect a PS4 controller without a USB?. The PS4 (and the PS5) make it very easy to...
technewstoday.com
How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2
It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations. You’ll need a...
This Skytech gaming PC has just hit a record low price at Amazon
If you're looking for great value gaming PC deals, Amazon has a special one. You can buy a Skytech gaming PC with a RTX 3060 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD for $300 off today
The Windows Club
V-Rising keeps crashing on Windows PC
V Rising has been a huge success from its first day of launching; however, things have not been so smooth for some V-Rising gamers. Gamers are complaining that they cannot play V-Rising as it keeps crashing on their computer. In this article, we have mentioned the reasons and workaround that you can execute if V Rising keeps crashing on your Windows computer.
