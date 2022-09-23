Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
On September 23, 2022, Archbold High School began their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the football game against Delta. AHS Homecoming Court began with Freshman Escort Bradley Luis Williams. Bradley is the son of Ana Williams... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first downs. Parsons ended the...
Lima News
Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
Ten Superior PLUS Realtors Make Presidents Sales Club
LIMA – Superior PLUS Realtors is pleased to announce the realtors who qualified for the 2022 Presidents Sales Club: Bill Bible, Greg Butcher, Bill Dattilo, Ashleigh Mangini, Kelly Martino, Tim Stanford, Connie Thompson, Belinda Truesdale, Scott Weaver, and Michele Witham. These 10 Realtors each accounted for at least $1 million in sales from July 2021 to July 2022.
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf girls, Lincolnview boys win Van Wert Health Invitational
VAN WERT – It’s all about building a strong pack of runners. Lately, longtime Lincolnview cross country head coach Matt Langdon has seen signs of his pack beginning to come together. At Saturday’s Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational, Langdon’s boys team packed it in, en route to...
thevillagereporter.com
St. Mary @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Bryan Wins Wild Shootout Over Patrick Henry 42-35
BIG NIGHT … Bryan running back Sam Herold breaks away on a fourth quarter carry. Herold had 265 yards and three touchdowns on the night. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick He...
thevillagereporter.com
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football
BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard “Dick” Showman, Sr. (1952-2022)
Richard “Dick” G. Showman Sr., age 70, of Swanton, passed away under hospice care at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee early Friday morning, September 23, 2022. He was born in Toledo on March 21, 1952 to the late Clarence Taft and Dorothy (Meyer) Taft. Dick graduated from Swanton High School in 1971.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
thevillagereporter.com
4-H Camp Palmer Celebrating 75 Years
October 2nd will be the return of our Celebrate Camp open house, and this year it will be extra special as we celebrate 4-H Camp Palmer turning 75. EVERYONE is invited for the festivities. Activities will run from noon-3pm. a free will donation lunch will be served from noon-2pm. The camp store will be open. There will be fellowship and laughter.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
Best of show, landscape winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
LIMA — The longer you look at Don Nuss’s “Death Valley Hikers” photograph, the more you see. Perhaps it’s the vibrant colors of the rolling hills. Perhaps it’s the badwaters off in the distance. Or, if you look really closely near the center, it could be the two hikers.
thevillagereporter.com
3rd Annual Fountain City Fandemonium Held During Bryan Fall Fest
PRINCESS MOMENTS … This little girl, Bella Epling, got to meet and get her picture taken with Prince Adam and Bella from Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Merida from Brave (who had a delightful accent), as well as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, all at the Fountain City Fandemonium on September ...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
continentalenews.com
Saturday & Sunday Events @ Continental’s Fall Festival
It was a beautiful Fall night to kick off Continental’s Fall Festival 2022. A special Thank You to the Free Christian Church of God for the amazing Baked Potato Bar – always a annual Friday night favorite, so good and it is free! Again, thank you – it is good to sit down for a good meal and visit with friends.
