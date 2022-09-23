Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL World Reacts To More Troubling Brett Favre News
More troubling news emerged this weekend regarding legendary NFL star Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback has been trending all week following reports about a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre is accused of pressuring the state into giving him money that could...
Top college football recruit Arch Manning falls in first loss of the year... ending a bid at an undefeated season at the high school of uncles and NFL greats Eli and Peyton Manning
Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, and his Isidore Newman (La.) high school football team suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night on the road to the Many (La.) Tigers. It was a tough test for Newman High against a Many...
Peyton Manning explains why he won't become a coach in the NFL
Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a coach in the NFL. Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.
Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback
Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
Tom Brady Wears Shirt With His High School Yearbook Photo
The 45-year-old Bucs quarterback doesn’t take himself too seriously.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing 'Butt Punt'
Butt Fumble, meet Butt Punt. Backed up into their own endzone, the Miami Dolphins nearly lost Sunday's game in the most embarrassing fashion possible; as Thomas Morstead's protection was pushed back into his punt attempt, sending the ball fluttering into the stands for a safety. The NFL world reacted to...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Warmup Shirt
Tom Brady was wearing a vintage warmup shirt on Sunday afternoon. Brady wore a shirt that had a younger version of him on the back of it and a quote from him that says, "Greatness lasts forever." Here's a look at the shirt:. Brady is getting set for a massive...
NFL enlists Peyton Manning for massive changes to 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has a Pro Bowl problem. Most other major leagues in the US have midseason All-Star festivities that fans feel good about. However, most football fans either don’t care about the Pro Bowl or absolutely despise it. A big reason for that is the exhibition match, which many fans feel is an utterly pointless game that has the potential to injure someone participating.
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl with Manning-Led Flag Football Game
The Pro Bowl is gone, and the NFL is tapping Peyton Manning for an event that elevates youth sports. The week-long event will be rebranded as “The Pro Bowl Games” and feature top AFC and NFC stars facing off in skills competitions, culminating in a flag football game.
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL crew: Rodgers, Brady own spotlight
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. The reigning MVP vs. the GOAT. All week long, the two legendary quarterbacks dominated the conversation. Green Bay's Week 3 trip to Tampa was an early-season blockbuster for FOX, perhaps the most anticipated game on the schedule. Rodgers and Brady were...
New York Giants suffer a double blow during defeat to the Cowboys as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulls up with non-contact injury while Daniel Jones throws an interception on the final play
The New York Giants' night went from bad to worse Monday as No.1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulled up injured during their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On the Giants final offensive snap pf the game Shepard suffered a non-contact injury that saw him taken to the locker room on the medical cart.
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event
The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
NFL ends Pro Bowl game, opts for skill competitions and flag football
The NFL will no longer host a Pro Bowl game at the end of the regular season each year. Instead, the league will replace the event with "The Pro Bowl Games" and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in a series of challenges over the course of several days in February, including a flag football game.
NFL announces major changes to Pro Bowls
The NFL has explored numerous ways to make the Pro Bowl more interesting in recent years, and the league is hoping the major changes it announced on Monday will help accomplish that goal. The Pro Bowl will now officially be known as “The Pro Bowl Games,” according to a press...
