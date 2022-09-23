Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College launch ‘Second Chance Pell Experimental Site’
EAST MOLINE – Earlier this month was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state – including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023. Launched in 2021, APEP is a full-time liberal arts Augustana College Bachelor of Arts degree program offered to individuals in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center.
rcreader.com
Figge Member Reception and Public Artist Talk: Caroline Kent, October 6
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. On October 6, both Figge Art Museum members and the general public are invited to celebrate the work of a gifted, Chicago-based artist during a Member Reception and Artist Talk with Caroline Kent, whose new installation An Improvisation of Form transforms the Davenport venue's Katz Gallery into an immersive exhibition of paintings, site specific interventions, and sculptures, surrounding visitors in a unique synthesis of language and abstract forms.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
rcreader.com
Karen Krueger ('72), Hiroyuki Fujita ('92) to be Inducted into Monmouth College's Hall of Achievement
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 26, 2022) — Accomplished public servant Karen Krueger ('72) of Arlington, Virginia, and high-tech industrialist Hiroyuki Fujita ('92) of Cleveland are the two Monmouth College alumni who will be inducted this year into its Hall of Achievement, the highest honor the College bestows upon its graduates.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Undefeated start generating enthusiasm for Macomb football program
MACOMB, Ill. — If rainfall and lightning strikes can’t put a damper on the enthusiasm surrounding the Macomb football program, what can?. Friday night’s crowd was asked to leave the stadium complex to wait out a thunderstorm cell that passed over the area just before Friday night’s kickoff against Farmington. It delayed the start of the game for nearly 45 minutes. Yet, when the gates were reopened, the crowd came back in full force.
High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
rcreader.com
Josh Turner, October 6
Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A Grammy and Country Music Award nominee who has also earned six statuettes from the Inspirational Country Music Awards, chart-topping country and gospel singer/songwriter Josh Turner headlines an eagerly awaited October 6 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the artist famed for such number-one singles as “Your Man,” “Would You Go with Me,” and “Why Don't We Just Dance.”
rcreader.com
This Is Them: “Their Town,” at the Mockingbird on Main through October 1
Opening night of writer/director Alexander Richardson’s original play Their Town, now being staged for the second time in the area but with a newly updated revision, was, overall, very successful. I initially left Friday's performance trying to draw all of the parallels between this work and Thornton Wilder’s 1938 Our Town. But Richardson’s modern version is inspired by Our Town, as opposed to being a direct update of Wilder's story. And by using the original text as inspiration, Richardson gave us a fresh take on what the classic play means in a modern world, updating characters, plot structure, relationships, stage design, and more.
wvik.org
Moline May Grow South of the Airport
Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
Kay scores 2nd Yankee championship at speedway
DAVENPORT (Sept. 24, 2022) – Night 2 of the 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic was one for the record books. It will certainly be an unforgettable night of racing for Justin Kay of Wheatland. Kay scored his second Yankee championship. His first came in 2019. The featured class of the evening was a combined event […]
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
ourquadcities.com
School threat on Friday unsubstantiated, says district spokesperson
UPDATE: Davenport Police say an incident involving a threat at West High School, Davenport, remains under investigation. Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Davenport Police, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about a possible threat to students and staff at West High School. “To ensure...
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
