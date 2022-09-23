ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Evergreen @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first downs. Parsons ended the...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

NWOAL Boys & Girls Golf Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 309; 2. Bryan 329; 3. Swanton 344; 4. Wauseon 351; 5. Patrick Henry 367; 6. Liberty Center 400; 7. Evergreen 402; 8. Delta 407; MEDALIST: Cahle Roth (Archbold) 72. NWOAL Girls Championships. At Auglaize. TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 353; 2. Wauseon 385; 3. Patrick Henry 414;...
ARCHBOLD, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake takes Black and Gold championship

PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
PERRYSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

St. Mary @ Stryker Football

STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
STRYKER, OH
Swanton, OH
Ohio Sports
Swanton, OH
Archbold, OH
Archbold, OH
Sports
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football

BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming

On September 23, 2022, Archbold High School began their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the football game against Delta. AHS Homecoming Court began with Freshman Escort Bradley Luis Williams. Bradley is the son of Ana Williams... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
ARCHBOLD, OH
#Nwoal#Archbold D Swanton
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court

Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

David Hill (1942-2022)

Alvordton-David L. Hill, age 79, of Alvordton, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home under the loving care of his family. David was born on October 31, 1942, in Defiance, the son of James and Evelyn (Reed) Fielitz. David married Nancy Wheeler on November 18, 1961, in...
ALVORDTON, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE

Community Policy