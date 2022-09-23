Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first downs. Parsons ended the...
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL Boys & Girls Golf Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 309; 2. Bryan 329; 3. Swanton 344; 4. Wauseon 351; 5. Patrick Henry 367; 6. Liberty Center 400; 7. Evergreen 402; 8. Delta 407; MEDALIST: Cahle Roth (Archbold) 72. NWOAL Girls Championships. At Auglaize. TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 353; 2. Wauseon 385; 3. Patrick Henry 414;...
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
thevillagereporter.com
St. Mary @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
thevillagereporter.com
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football
BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
On September 23, 2022, Archbold High School began their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the football game against Delta. AHS Homecoming Court began with Freshman Escort Bradley Luis Williams. Bradley is the son of Ana Williams...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf girls, Lincolnview boys win Van Wert Health Invitational
VAN WERT – It’s all about building a strong pack of runners. Lately, longtime Lincolnview cross country head coach Matt Langdon has seen signs of his pack beginning to come together. At Saturday’s Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational, Langdon’s boys team packed it in, en route to...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
Mississippi State Football: Bowling Green Head Coach Will Not Make the Trip to Mississippi State
The Mississippi State football team will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons today at 11:00 a.m. CT. Today’s game will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bowling Green Falcons are a team that can find a way to put the ball in the endzone....
theunderdogtribune.com
Twitter reacts after Mississippi State makes shocking 53-yard field goal vs. Bowling Green
Well. It appears as if the Mississippi State football team might just be figuring out how to make field goals happen. The Bulldogs have had all sorts of issues on special teams in recent years and State has certainly been a mess when it comes to making extra points so far this season.
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti...
thevillagereporter.com
David Hill (1942-2022)
Alvordton-David L. Hill, age 79, of Alvordton, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home under the loving care of his family. David was born on October 31, 1942, in Defiance, the son of James and Evelyn (Reed) Fielitz. David married Nancy Wheeler on November 18, 1961, in...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
WTOL-TV
Big Board Friday Week 6 Lakota vs. Gibsonburg
Gibsonburg gets it done on the ground against Lakota. They win it 44-7.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
Two men arrested for having rifle outside Bowsher HS during homecoming
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested two men Saturday following an incident with a loaded rifle in a Toledo high school parking lot over the weekend. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Toledo Public Schools officers were at Bowsher High School for a homecoming event when they received information that two males were in the parking lot with a rifle.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
