Detroit, MI

ShotSpotter surveillance tech sought by Detroit police is unreliable, invasive, and discriminatory, critics say

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
Detroit police car.

Racial justice advocates are pushing back on the city of Detroit’s proposal to use more than $8 million in federal pandemic relief funds on a controversial surveillance technology for the police department.

Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration wants to expand the city’s use of ShotSpotter, a technology that relies on a network of sensors to detect gunshots.

Detroit police have praised the system as a key component of the department’s efforts to combat escalating gun violence, saying it enables officers to arrive faster to a scene than if they waited for a 911 call.

But activists and some elected officials say the technology is unreliable, invasive, and racially discriminatory. They also question why the city would purchase the technology using money intended to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in shootings, but we know that’s attached to the stresses of the pandemic,” Detroit activist Tristan Taylor tells Metro Times . “Instead of dealing with those consequences, we are just going to throw more Black people in prison.”


Taylor and others support using the COVID-19 relief funds on resources that address the root causes of poverty and violence instead of expanding law enforcement’s reach in already over-policed neighborhoods.

Taylor points to the lack of investments at places like the city-run Butzel Family Center on Kercheval, which could be a powerful resource for parents, children, and seniors with the right amount of funding.

“The community center is underutilized,” Taylor says. "There is almost no programing for people. The hours are extremely limiting. It’s closed on the weekend. It could be a safe haven for people to go to. And it could be a relief for parents looking for child care.”

The city began using ShotSpotter in a few neighborhoods in 2020, but Duggan’s administration wants to vastly expand it, citing increasing gun violence.

But to move forward with a larger system, the Detroit City Council must approve it.

After dozens of residents spoke out against ShotSpotter on Tuesday, the council postponed voting on the technology until next week.

"Our residents need investment in truly affordable housing, physical health care, reliable transportation, clean air and water, green spaces, child care, local markets with fresh food, produce, and jobs with fair wages," Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero said at a news conference earlier this month. "We need to support preventative solutions, programs and initiatives, not reactionary ones. ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or promoting positive relationships between residents and the police."

To drum up support for ShotSpotter ahead of the next council meeting, the city pulled out all the stops at a community forum Thursday. Police officials featured the city’s gunshot victims on replica tombstones and a slideshow with tear-jerking music.

Critics dismissed the props as tacky and manipulative.

“That was exploitative because it appealed to people’s fears, traumas, and emotion,” Kamau Clark, a Detroit organizer for We the People Michigan, tells Metro Times . “It was very clear that the narrative they wanted to make was that they tried everything, and they are at a loss and throwing up their hands. They weren’t giving people the space to share their concerns about ShotSpotter.”


During the meeting, Detroit Police Chief James White defended the system, calling it “race-neutral” and saying gun-related incidents have declined in some areas covered by the system.

“It triggers on the percussion of a firearm, period,” White said. “It’s not spotting Black spots. It’s not spotting Hispanic shots. It’s not spotting white spots. It spots shots. Responsible use of it will save lives.”

Critics disagree.

“The technology exacerbates already existing racial disparities,” Clark said. “It’s largely in Black and Latino neighborhoods.”

Among the concerns is that police responding to gunshots are bracing for a potential violent encounter. People in the vicinity of the gunshots could be mistaken for suspects, and the system increases encounters between cops and Black people, which raises the risks of police-involved shootings and brutality.

Clark says the city is getting desperate because it doesn’t have the support of a majority of council members.

Critics of ShotSpotter question why the city wants to expand the technology at a time when other cities, including San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Trenton, N.J.; and Troy, N.Y., have canceled their contracts with the company behind the system.

Other cities, like St. Paul and Grands Rapids, have rejected the technology.

An Associated Press investigation found numerous flaws in the system and found that it can mistake the sounds of fireworks or cars backfiring for gunshots.

In a lawsuit filed against Chicago police, a man says he was charged for a murder he didn’t commit after police relied almost solely on the technology to arrest him. The charges were later dismissed.

In August 2021, Chicago’s Office of Inspector General’s Public Safety issued a damning report that found that data from the police department “does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun-related crimes.”

The report also found that ShotSpotter rarely leads to evidence of gun crimes.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 4

Alana Sanders
3d ago

ALL ABOARD the SHOT SPOTTER EXPRESS! put them up everywhere and get some damn cameras on these red lights everywhere in the city.thanks for the speed bumps.

Reply
7
M Angellotti
2d ago

“The technology exacerbates already existing racial disparities,” Clark said. “It’s largely in Black and Latino neighborhoods.” - Well, it's probably in the neighborhoods where it's needed the most. Why would they put it low gun violence neighborhoods first? You start where the problem is.

Reply
2
 

nbc25news.com

Man arraigned on charges related to death of Detroit radio anchor

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arraigned on several charges related to an alleged attack involving a hammer that left one person dead and multiple others injured. 55-year-old Arthur Levon Williamson was appeared in court virtually on Monday to be arraigned on 7 felony charges:. 1st Degree Homicide. Homicide...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
DETROIT, MI
Mike Duggan
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Auto Show attendance figures won't be released this year

(CBS DETROIT) -- Despite the big splash of the North American International Auto Show returning to the city following a 3-year hiatus, we won't know how many people checked it out. The Detroit Auto and Dealers Association (DADA) is not releasing attendance figures this year. A DADA spokesperson, Frank Buscemi, didn't explain the reason behind this decision --- but added that details for the 2023 auto show --- will be coming in the next few weeks. Visit Detroit is already planning for next year's event. "It's focused on what makes Detroit special and what makes the automotive industry special. Detroit is a city of innovators, doers, and creators, and leaning into that, whether it's innovating in mobility, and we had flying cars this year, or it's innovating in music and arts. The auto show happened in Detroit month to design this year, and it's going to continue in that in that way, too," Chris Moyer, Senior Director of Communications at Visit Detroit. Industry experts believe that the show coinciding with the return to school and beautiful weather may have kept more people from going this year.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police chief seeks solutions to reduce crime

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

WWJ Detroit Overnight Anchor Killed

The Audacy station is reporting that Jim Mathews was killed in an attempted murder suicide at Mathews’ home. Police are calling it a “domestic situation.” Matthews’ was killed and his 35-year-old girlfriend and their two children were injured. The suspect is also being treated as a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin

A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. The shooting happened on Livernois near Davison at around 3:35 a.m. Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. On Arrival, a 30-year-old woman was found fatally shot. The...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Alerts 365 System Notifies Residents of Emergencies in Real-Time

Whether it be navigating fallen power lines in your neighborhood or construction-related traffic during a morning commute, residents can access real-time updates of emergency situations with Detroit Alerts 365. In 2021, the city rolled out the new electronic emergency notification system to streamline interdepartmental communications to best provide immediate alerts...
DETROIT, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

WAIT! Here are 5 More Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2

5 Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2. So, you thought we were done? We know there are more than five fabulous men’s clothing stores in Metro Detroit and we’ve been hearing your messages loud and clear! That’s why you’ll be seeing more and more men’s fashion posts from us from here on out.
DETROIT, MI
