Hobbs, NM

2 teens accused of robbing Hobbs convenience store

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) — Two teenagers have been arrested. The 18-year-olds are accused of robbing a convenience store.

Daijon Williams, 18, and Javin Najera, 18, have been arrested after allegedly robbing an Allsups on East Sanger on Wednesday.

Hobbs police said the store clerk was outside when the teens approached him with pointed guns to try and take his vehicle. They reportedly made the clerk walk inside at gunpoint, and then, they demanded money from the register.

Police reported that the two took the money and fled, but they were able to catch up with the pair in a field east of the high school.

Williams and Najera are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Prosecutors are asking to keep the two behind bars until it’s time for a trial.

Comments / 2

David S. Everett
10h ago

A couple of "rocket surgeons" for sure. No doubt they are both on the top student list at school and the pride of their families.

