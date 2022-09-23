2 teens accused of robbing Hobbs convenience store
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) — Two teenagers have been arrested. The 18-year-olds are accused of robbing a convenience store.
Daijon Williams, 18, and Javin Najera, 18, have been arrested after allegedly robbing an Allsups on East Sanger on Wednesday.City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
Hobbs police said the store clerk was outside when the teens approached him with pointed guns to try and take his vehicle. They reportedly made the clerk walk inside at gunpoint, and then, they demanded money from the register.
Police reported that the two took the money and fled, but they were able to catch up with the pair in a field east of the high school.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta
- Crime: APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles
- Trending: New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
Williams and Najera are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Prosecutors are asking to keep the two behind bars until it’s time for a trial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2