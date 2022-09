Penn State is once again without two members of its projected defensive line rotation for Saturday’s game against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium. The No. 14 Nittany Lions will be without defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Smith Vilbert for the fourth straight game. Both players were working with the scout team during Wednesday’s practice, and neither were spotted early during warmups Saturday morning.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO