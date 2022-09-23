It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games

Penn State’s board of trustees approved the expanded sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium Friday afternoon. The plan passed with five trustees in opposition.

The start date for when sales begin has not been finalized. After Saturday’s matchup with Central Michigan, the football team’s next home game comes against Northwestern on Oct. 1.

Some key points of the plan trustees approved are:

Customers must show ID/age verification to obtain a wristband to purchase alcohol. All IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate.

Beer stations will be placed throughout Beaver Stadium to prioritize guest experience and discourage easy access to the student section.

Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of the game.

“Secret Shoppers” will be used to ensure all sales are made properly.

Beer sales will be cashless only.

Proposed price point will be $10 for 16 oz. domestic and $12 for specialty selections.

All beer stations and hawkers will have water or a packaged snack.

The university’s legal and compliance committee previously approved the plan, which includes a partnership with OVG Hospitality Group, which will establish, implement and maintain “a responsible alcohol beverage plan at football games.” A previous version of the plan was to add 300 employees, but a specific number is not in the updated iteration.

Beer stations will be placed throughout Beaver Stadium as part of Penn State’s plan to allow fans to purchase alcohol. Screenshot/Penn State presentation

Trustees Randall Black, Donald Cairns, Valerie Detwiler, Lynn Dietrich and Chris Hoffman voted against the plan Friday afternoon.

Detwiler emphasized her thoughts on how it will impact the gameday experience for families in urging other trustees to vote “no” on the matter.

“Fans who want alcohol to be a part of their day have an opportunity to do so before and after the game,” Detwiler said. “Selling beer in the stadium will have a negative impact on the gameday experience for families and in turn our future students.”

Multiple sources previously told the Centre Daily Times that sales would expand to sporting events at the Bryce Jordan Center if all goes well at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State will be the ninth school in the Big Ten to sell alcohol at sporting events, with potentially a 10th joining as Nebraska explores the possibility.