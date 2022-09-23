HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting. On Sunday, September 25th around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings and a large number of people. At about the same time, police were advised that multiple gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital. Police determined that a party was being held at the location. An altercation took place and multiple shots were fired. The condition of the victims varied from critical to non-life-threatening. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO