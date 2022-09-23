Read full article on original website
Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer
Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
According to court records, at least one count of homicide has been filed against the man who murdered WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews and attacked his family.
