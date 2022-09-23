ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Man charged in Detroit area radio news anchor’s death, injuring his family

DETROIT, MI -- A 55-year-old Pontiac man is charged in a Detroit area radio news anchor’s death and injuring his family. Arthur Levan Williamson was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 26 in a Macomb County courtroom on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Mount Clemens, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Violent Crime#Mt
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing

Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy