Report: Liverpool Still Interested In AC Milan Midfielder

Ismael Bennacer still on the radar of Anfield hierarchy.

Midfield issues at Liverpool have been well documented over recent weeks and months and exemplified by a poor start to the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also had to deal with an injury crisis at the club which has made matters worse with Jordan Henderson , Thiago Alcantara , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita all sidelined at various stages of the new season.

Despite the late arrival of the on-loan Arthur Melo , a lack of investment over the past 18 months appears to have left the Reds short of resilient midfield options.

One player who was reportedly on the radar of Liverpool during the summer transfer window was Ismael Bennacer of AC Milan and a report has surfaced suggesting their interest is not over.

According to Sport Mediaset , Liverpool are still 'keeping tabs' on the 24-year-old who helped Milan to the Serie A title last season.

The Italian publication also reports that the Merseyside club are prepared to offer the Algerian, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024, a better deal than the Rossoneri.

