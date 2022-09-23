Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Players Take Advantage of Bye Week to Get Into the Community
The Monmouth College football team was off this past weekend, as they had their bye week. The Scots used that time to continue to stay involved in the community, as many of the team’s players volunteered at the Warren Achievement Center. Head Coach Chad Braun says the experience helps the team continue to be just as good off the field, as on the field.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Undefeated start generating enthusiasm for Macomb football program
MACOMB, Ill. — If rainfall and lightning strikes can’t put a damper on the enthusiasm surrounding the Macomb football program, what can?. Friday night’s crowd was asked to leave the stadium complex to wait out a thunderstorm cell that passed over the area just before Friday night’s kickoff against Farmington. It delayed the start of the game for nearly 45 minutes. Yet, when the gates were reopened, the crowd came back in full force.
Kay scores 2nd Yankee championship at speedway
DAVENPORT (Sept. 24, 2022) – Night 2 of the 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic was one for the record books. It will certainly be an unforgettable night of racing for Justin Kay of Wheatland. Kay scored his second Yankee championship. His first came in 2019. The featured class of the evening was a combined event […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Disco Fever marks Streaks 2022 Homecoming parade Friday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School Homecoming Parade rolled down Main Street under some clouds and a few sprinkles Friday in Galesburg. High School seniors Bobby Estrada and Juniper Schwartzman were named homecoming king and queen. The theme of homecoming is Disco Fever and class floats reflected that with dancing and disco balls.
977wmoi.com
Edward Francis Libby
Edward Francis Libby, 76, of Galesburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born December 1, 1945 in Cincinnatti, Ohio, the son of Edward F. and Elizabeth J. (Volz) Libby. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July of 1963 to September of 1967. He worked as a lineman for a local power company for 45 years, until his retirement. Ed married Margaret S. “Peggy” Jones on March 18, 1989 in Memphis, Missouri.
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
977wmoi.com
M-R Board of Education Enacts District-Wide Threat Assessment Team
The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a district Threat Assessment Team, which is now required by the state of Illinois, explains Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We had individual school-based teams. We still have those, and we also now have the district Threat Assessment Team. We talked through the nuance of that and what it means. In a lot of cases things have to move very fast if there is a threat and that is why the level of having a school-based team is very important, so you can get staff in a building immediately. We view the district team as kind of monitoring what occurs, looking at the forms. For us to take a district level team, to be able to take information that is probably a little too clunky, that is why we have the school teams as well.”
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist Struck by Car Friday Afternoon, Succumbs to Injuries at a Hospital a Short Time Later
Shortly after 3:00 pm, Friday Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist on Waller Road. When Deputies arrived, they discovered 67-year-old John Forrest of Clinton Iowa had been riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road. Another southbound vehicle operated by 35-year-old Cyle Roos of Long Grove Iowa struck Forrest.
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
