The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a district Threat Assessment Team, which is now required by the state of Illinois, explains Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We had individual school-based teams. We still have those, and we also now have the district Threat Assessment Team. We talked through the nuance of that and what it means. In a lot of cases things have to move very fast if there is a threat and that is why the level of having a school-based team is very important, so you can get staff in a building immediately. We view the district team as kind of monitoring what occurs, looking at the forms. For us to take a district level team, to be able to take information that is probably a little too clunky, that is why we have the school teams as well.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO