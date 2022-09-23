Read full article on original website
Monmouth College Football Players Take Advantage of Bye Week to Get Into the Community
The Monmouth College football team was off this past weekend, as they had their bye week. The Scots used that time to continue to stay involved in the community, as many of the team’s players volunteered at the Warren Achievement Center. Head Coach Chad Braun says the experience helps the team continue to be just as good off the field, as on the field.
Edward Francis Libby
Edward Francis Libby, 76, of Galesburg, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home, with his loving wife by his side. He was born December 1, 1945 in Cincinnatti, Ohio, the son of Edward F. and Elizabeth J. (Volz) Libby. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from July of 1963 to September of 1967. He worked as a lineman for a local power company for 45 years, until his retirement. Ed married Margaret S. “Peggy” Jones on March 18, 1989 in Memphis, Missouri.
Sanda J. Curtis
Sanda J. Curtis went to her eternal rest September 22, 2022 with her children at her bedside. Sanda was born in Belvidere, IL on July 2, 1931 to Fred and Maude Schulte. She is survived by daughter Chris Curtis and partner Craig Parker, son Michael and his wife Joy Dietz Curtis, and her sister Barbara Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband Curt, parents, and sister Joyce.
M-R Board of Education Enacts District-Wide Threat Assessment Team
The Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education has approved a district Threat Assessment Team, which is now required by the state of Illinois, explains Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We had individual school-based teams. We still have those, and we also now have the district Threat Assessment Team. We talked through the nuance of that and what it means. In a lot of cases things have to move very fast if there is a threat and that is why the level of having a school-based team is very important, so you can get staff in a building immediately. We view the district team as kind of monitoring what occurs, looking at the forms. For us to take a district level team, to be able to take information that is probably a little too clunky, that is why we have the school teams as well.”
WIRC Reopens Project Santa Applications for a Limited Time
The holiday season can be an especially stressful time for lower income families who are doing their best to make ends meet. The colder winter weather, combined with their already existing financial issues, can lead to holidays filled with uncertainty instead of celebration. That is why local nonprofit Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) offers a holiday social service program called Project Santa. As of September 12, 2022, applications for the popular program are now open for a limited time.
Oquawka Man Arrested for Armed Robbery
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Sunday, 9/25/2022 at 10:17AM, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to 800 Schuyler St. in Oquawka, IL, (Phillip’s 66 Gas Station) for a report of a suspicious male in the gas station armed with a knife, and hitting customers. After...
