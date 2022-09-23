ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”

