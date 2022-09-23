Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Reportedly ‘Not Exclusive’
Johnny Depp is in no rush to settle down—at least, that’s what several sources say. According to TMZ, the 59-year-old actor is now dating Joelle Rich—the UK attorney who represented Depp in his 2018 lawsuit against The Sun. The rumored romance made headlines earlier this week with insiders claiming the two were romantically linked. But sources have since told TMZ that Depp isn’t quite ready for monogamy.
Complex
21 Savage Says Rolling Loud ‘Will Never Get a Show Out of Me Ever Again’
21 Savage says he’s done with Rolling Loud. As previously reported, 21 Savage was originally scheduled to perform as part of Rolling Loud New York this weekend, joining Future and others on the final day of the three-day festival at Citi Field. However, for reasons not publicly confirmed at the time of this writing, 21 ultimately never took the stage.
Complex
ASAP Rocky Says Rolling Loud NY Will Be His Last Show Until Album Release
ASAP Rocky has fueled fans’ anticipation. Shortly before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York, the Harlem rapper took to Instagram to announce he would no longer do live performances—at least, not until his next album drops. Flacko shared the news on the cover of the fictional Rolling Loud magazine. The image included various subheadings, like “The Death of the Dummy,” as well as supporting cover lines, like “ASAP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “Psycho-delic: What Does AWGE Mean?” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”
Complex
21 Savage’s Best Feature Verses of 2022, Ranked
21 Savage is one of the most under-appreciated feature artists in rap right now. While he’s very skilled at making solo records and crafting vivid worlds with his concept albums, his skill for tearing apart guest verses has gone largely unnoticed. The combination of his unique whispering tone and menacing delivery creates standout moments on every song he’s been on this year, and the rapper has made it a point to only get better on each new appearance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Savannah Ré Releases ‘No Weapons’ EP, Shares New Video “WTF”
Toronto-based R&B singer Savannah Ré is back with her latest EP No Weapons, her first project since 2020, and a new video for single “WTF.”. Off the heels of popular tracks like “Closure” and “Last One,” assisted by rising Toronto songwriter Dylan Sinclair, Ré looks back on a tumultuous relationship that she learned to grow out of. LA-based Mez also appears on the track “Bands.”
Complex
Kanye West Wears Diamond-Studded Flip-Flops to Burberry Show
It’s safe to say flip-flops are about to see a surge in customizable popularity in the coming weeks. While in attendance at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in London on Monday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West was pictured wearing a pair of seemingly diamond-studded flip-flops. The bedazzled footwear choice, which is merely the latest trend-initiating move from Ye, was paired with a leather-focused outfit and black socks.
Complex
Gauchoworld Tap p-rallel, Yagamoto, Jyoty and More as Covers For Third Issue, ‘Balance’
Gauchoworld – a bi-annual London-based magazine working at the intersection of music, fashion and sport – has announced its third issue, spotlighting an eclectic mix of individuals including Jyoty, p-rallel, Unflirt, Yagamoto, MJ Déziel, Ellis Gilbert, Ysaora Thibus and Alice Dearing. Following its breakthrough into the world...
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Releases Big Steppers Tour Merch
If you’ve missed out on bagging a piece of official merch from Kendrick Lamar’s still-in-progress Big Steppers Tour, here’s your second chance. Monday, Kendrick shared a tweet alerting fans to the fact that the official pgLang site has been updated to include shopping links for a variety of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers-focused merch pieces, including designs seen in person at various tour stops over the past several months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Rimzee Drops New Single “Intro”, His Most Introspective Cut To Date
Rimzee is back with his new single, “Intro”. Following the release of June’s “Entrepreneur”, which focused on his success in the world of business, “Intro” sees Rimzee show a more introspective part of himself. The track could be ranked as one of his most personal songs to date as he shares some of the difficulties he’s had to overcome to reach his current state.
Complex
Kanye West: ‘London I Know How You Feel I Lost My Queen Too’
The artist formerly known as Kanye West shared a special message to fans in the U.K. over the weekend. Amid a series of Instagram Stories updates, Ye referenced the death of Queen Elizabeth II and noted he too has lost his queen. “London I know how you feel I lost...
Complex
ASAP Rocky Trolled by Tyler, the Creator Over Rolling Loud Mosh Pit Clip
You can count Tyler, the Creator as among those having some fun with ASAP Rocky’s viral mosh pit footage. The footage in question stems from Rocky’s appearance at this weekend’s Rolling Loud New York, marking a performance he billed as his “last show until the album.” In a clip from the show, Rocky is seen getting caught up in an excited crowd, resulting in some promptly shared and widely memed screenshots.
Comments / 0