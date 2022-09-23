Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
kduz.com
Two Die in Kandiyohi Co Crash
Two people died in two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 7 at 195th Street, east of Lake Lillian. The Patrol says an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault was southbound on 195th Street and collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7. The car was driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
Lakefield Standard
One injured in one-vehicle rollover
One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon. The rollover happened at around 4 p.m. Monday near milepost 56 in the eastbound lanes of I-90. Initial reports from the scene indicated one person had been ejected from the vehicle and may have been seriously injured.
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
marshallradio.net
Hendricks woman killed, two others injured in Highway 75 crash
CANBY (KMHL) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Hendricks woman dead and seriously injured two others, south of Canby Friday evening. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, of Hendricks, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving collided with...
State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
gowatertown.net
Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery
ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.
wcsjnews.com
South Dakota Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Motor Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Leto Czar, 44, of Sioux Falls South Dakota was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Czar was taken in to custody following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of...
South Dakota man arrested for kidnapping baby
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old baby. Police say Saturday morning 36-year-old Michael Neal Jr. forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was watching the child. Police say the caregiver wasn’t able to stop him and he took off with the baby. […]
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kelo.com
Police presence to increase at Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police presence will increase at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That is a topic that will be covered at Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. The commissioners will Convert the Part-Time, Benefits Eligible Airport Deputy Sheriff Supervisor Position to Full-Time. Additionally, the commissioners...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
kduz.com
Two Arrested in Litchfield Drug Bust
Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street on Friday. During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine,...
