Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

The Idaho Version of Stonehenge

I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
KOOL 96.5

Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls

The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Have Twin Falls Drivers Forgotten How To Stop Sign?

I can admit that I have my own set of issues as a driver. I drive too fast and my blinker doesn't work sometimes - but I'm surprised at the number of people in Twin Falls who don't stop at stop signs. In this video, there are 17 cars that are shown from a 6-minute recording and only 1 of those comes to a complete stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley

Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls People Cooking Chicken In NyQuil Should Stop, FDA Says

These are strange times indeed. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has just warned America against marinating chicken in NyQuil. Yes, that's not a misprint Twin Falls. TikTok has apparently turned people into absolute morons. The latest challenge on the social sharing site involves the younger generation of Americans cooking chicken in the cold and flu medication. There are so many reasons to avoid doing this, but the first one has to do with common, damn sense.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
HAZELTON, ID
KOOL 96.5

Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
RUPERT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now

You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
ALBION, ID
KOOL 96.5

81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
HANSEN, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

