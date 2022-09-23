Read full article on original website
This Twin Falls Neighbor Habit Is As Bad As Loud Music, Study Says
A bad neighbor can really make a person's life miserable. In all the years I've rented or owned a home, I've always tried to be a pleasant next-door occupant, but sometimes we just get pushed too far. A study from earlier this year pinpoints one of the lesser-talked-about reasons we loathe our neighbors.
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
Twin Falls Council Asked What to do With Floral Ave
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the few unpaved city streets in Twin Falls will not get paved anytime soon. City staff asked the Twin Falls City Council for direction on what to do about Floral Avenue. The street is located in the southeast part of the city that is just north of the railroad tracks and Kimberly Road and is about half a mile in length. Ultimately the city council as a whole chose not to take action on the request.
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls
The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
WATCH: Have Twin Falls Drivers Forgotten How To Stop Sign?
I can admit that I have my own set of issues as a driver. I drive too fast and my blinker doesn't work sometimes - but I'm surprised at the number of people in Twin Falls who don't stop at stop signs. In this video, there are 17 cars that are shown from a 6-minute recording and only 1 of those comes to a complete stop.
5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley
Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Twin Falls People Cooking Chicken In NyQuil Should Stop, FDA Says
These are strange times indeed. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has just warned America against marinating chicken in NyQuil. Yes, that's not a misprint Twin Falls. TikTok has apparently turned people into absolute morons. The latest challenge on the social sharing site involves the younger generation of Americans cooking chicken in the cold and flu medication. There are so many reasons to avoid doing this, but the first one has to do with common, damn sense.
Long Time Empty Building In Downtown Twin Falls Is Now A Restaurant
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
Land Purchase Approved for Magic Valley Research Dairy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The University of Idaho can move forward with the purchase of land that will serve as the center for a research dairy in the Magic Valley. The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) made up of the governor and other state elected officials, gave the University of Idaho (UI) the go-ahead to purchase land near Rupert for the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The approval will allow UI to purchase 638 million acres for the experimental and research dairy which will include funding for a state-of-the-art milking barn and hold up to 2,000 dairy cows. “Agriculture remains Idaho’s number-one industry with livestock production accounting for more than 60% of the state’s agricultural cash receipts,” said U of I President C. Scott Green in a prepared statement. “This facility will serve our students well, preparing them to work on the cutting edge of agribusiness and dairy sciences.” President Green added that the CAFE will be eligible for grant funding for research. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, funds from the sale of the onld Agricultural College endowment land near Caldwell, $23,250,000, will be used to purchase the land in the Magic Valley. The CAFE has already received upwards of $8.5 million in donations from the industry.
Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
Beer, Brats & Music: Oktoberfest Returns Northwest Of Twin Falls
The Old Boise Oktoberfest is returning this fall after a couple of year's absence. Tickets for this year's October event near the state capital are on sale, so right now is a great time to reserve lodging and finalize all the travel arrangements from the Magic Valley. Like so many...
Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now
You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
The Biggest Yellow Jacket Nest You May Have Ever Seen In Twin Falls
As temperatures start to get cooler you may start to do a little end of summer cleaning. That is what we did. Getting ready to blow out our sprinklers, checking out the area that can turn on and off our water. That is where we found the monstrosity of a yellow jacket nest. It was horrifying.
81-Year-old Hansen Man Dies after Being Hit by Pickup
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police say an 81-year-old man who was hit by a pickup while on a bicycle Thursday died in the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the elderly man was struck Thursday afternoon on Overland Road by a Ford F150 pickup driven by a 74-year-old Hansen man. The 81-year-old was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. ISP said the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
