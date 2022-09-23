ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creede, CO

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
K99

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE

