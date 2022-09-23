Read full article on original website
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
coloradosun.com
Colorado schools that retired Native American mascots grapple with cultural shift
LAMAR — A steady stream of people sorted through sports jerseys piled on long tables in the Lamar High School gym recently as they searched for a coveted number — theirs, perhaps, or one worn by a son or daughter. Or their dad. Or their grandpa. The sale...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
coloradosun.com
A quarter of Colorado’s 981 orphan wells went dormant when one natural gas gathering system was shut down
Vic Behrens drives the dusty, dirt roads of Adams and Arapahoe counties looking after other people’s oil wells. Behrens used to have his own wells but his business ran aground and his wells ended up in the state’s orphan well program. Behrens was also left with a $165,000...
It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado
In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
This story's got legs- saving the Colorado tarantula
This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of hairy tarantulas crawl out of caked dirt homes and tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe on the prowl for a little romance. Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend,...
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
