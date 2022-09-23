Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27

Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of North Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in North Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wdayradionow.com
Tribal College Apprenticeship Program set to address North Dakota workforce shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new apprenticeship program is set to begin in January for graduates of tribal colleges in North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tribal College system announced the program Friday. The 12-million dollar investment by Hess Corporation will provide tuition assistance, stipends, and other support over the next four years for establishing apprenticeships in various industries.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota lawmakers announce plan to reduce property taxes 25% statewide
(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead School Board Candidate David Marquart: "I'm ready for the challenge"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead School Board Candidate is looking to earn your vote for the upcoming General Election this November. David Marquart is a candidate running to become a member of Moorhead's School Board. He joined WDAY Midday to speak on his previous attempt to join the board, acquiring and maintaining staffing levels within the district, and supporting the staff once they decide to stay.
wdayradionow.com
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
willmarradio.com
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line
A new regional transmission project is coming to North Dakota, as Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and Otter Tail Power Co. joined forces last week on the announcement of the upcoming Jamestown-Ellendale 345 kV transmission line across ... Read More » The post Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WTIP
Tribal state relations director discusses sovereignty, communication with Minnesota agencies
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced this month the promotion of Patina Park to executive director of tribal state relations, where she will continue to serve as a direct link between the state’s 11 tribal nations and tribal communities. In 2021, state government officials put...
The North Dakota Tribal College System announced new apprenticeship program
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Tribal College System announced a new apprenticeship program to help put Native Americans to work across the state. The program was developed in partnership with Hess Corporation to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota. “Our hope is that this program will provide tribal […]
Can You Guess North Dakota’s Most Obsessed Beauty Procedure?
The most popular at-home cosmetic treatment or professional cosmetic treatment in North Dakota.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Are term limits really what’s right for North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. — It’s been a circuitous route to the ballot for a ballot measure implementing term limits for North Dakota’s lawmakers and governor. State officials maintain that the signature collection process behind it was riddled with fraud, but the state Supreme Court put it on the ballot on a legal technicality, finding that the secretary of state lacked the authority to disqualify it.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
gowatertown.net
North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
wdayradionow.com
Burleigh County District Judge denies AG's request to lift pause on abortion trigger ban
Despite legal efforts to the contrary, abortions can still be performed in North Dakota. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick denied a request by Attorney General Drew Wrigley to lift a stay on a state law that bans abortions. The judge says he denied Wrigley's request because he needs more time to make an informed judgment on the matter.
Republican Dr. Scott Jensen rips opponent Gov. Tim Walz over alleged fraud: 'He's gotten caught red-handed'
Republican Dr. Scott Jensen rips opponent Gov. Tim Walz over alleged fraud: 'He's gotten caught red-handed'
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Waterfowl Hunting Season underway
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's waterfowl hunting season is underway. Wildlife officials say conditions for duck and goose hunters are expected to be good. State Game and Fish officials say the fall duck flight is expected to be about 26-percent above last year. Waterfowl season ends in December.
KELOLAND TV
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student
MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
wdayradionow.com
California Governor rejects mandatory Kindergarten law
(Sacramento, CA) -- California will not be joining 20 other states in making kindergarten mandatory. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Sunday night, praising the effort but pointing out it's just not in the budget. Such a law would cost the state up to 268-million dollars each year. Newsom...
