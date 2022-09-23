Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept 24, in Regency Point Trailer Park, near Pierceton. Fender bender in a parking area. The accident was reported the morning after. The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet Lumina and a Kia Rio. Damages up to $10,000.
Rochester Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle In Milford
MILFORD — A Rochester man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Milford residence. Robert Lee Pickens, 46, 208 E. 550N, Rochester, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and theft a class A misdemeanor. On July 16, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
Vehicle Clips Telephone Pole On SR 25
WARSAW — One person was injured in a single-car accident near Warsaw on Monday, Sept. 26. Just after noon, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded to a rollover accident in the area of SR 25 and West CR 200S after a dark gray two-door appeared to clip a telephone pole before rolling over and landing on its top in a field.
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
Syracuse Man Arrested After Stealing, Spray Painting Vehicle
NAPPANEE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and spray painting it on two different occasions. Jeremy N. Archer, 32, 14288 CR 50, Syracuse, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On March 22, 2021, a Nappanee Police officer investigated a report of...
Woman Accused Of Stealing Rifle, Ford Pickup From Cromwell
CROMWELL — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and gun from a residence in Cromwell. Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, Howe, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony; and theft of a vehicle, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 6, a Kosciusko County...
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Harold J. Schmidt — PENDING
Harold J. Schmidt, 81, Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Part Of Bronson Street Will Be Closed Tuesday, Wednesday
WARSAW — Bronson Street in Warsaw, from Winona Avenue to Jefferson Street, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, for railroad updates. Truck route traffic should travel east to McKinley Street to use the current truck route.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
Lynise Sharene Otto
Lynise Sharene Otto, 72, formerly of Nappanee, died peacefully in her sleep at 5:28 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. Lynise was born Dec. 5, 1949. On July 14, 1987, Lynise married Stephen Otto; he survives in Granger. Lynise is also survived by her eight children,...
Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.
Warsaw Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles, Growing Pot
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and cultivating more than 40 marijuana plants. Bret Allen Bailey, 58, 5756 S. East Channel Road, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; theft and dealing marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
‘Trunk Or Treat’ Will Be Oct. 31 At Masonic Lodge In Milford
MILFORD — A trunk or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Kosciusko Masonic Lodge No. 418 parking lot, 404 W. Syracuse St., Milford. This is a safe, fun trick-or-treat alternative.
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
