Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County Board of Education meeting announced, student drug testing among agenda items to be discussed

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Friday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 6:00pm.

Monday’s agenda will cover several topics, including student athletics, budget transfers, and more.

The full agenda for Monday's board meeting can be seen below

1. Individuals or Groups of the Community at Large Wishing to Address the Board

  1. Consent Agenda
  2. Extracurricular, Special, Fundraising, and Bus Requests
  3. Payment of Invoices
  4. Budget Supplements & Transfers
  5. Consideration of Student Athletic Drug Testing Program
  6. Consideration of Memorandum of Understanding – Council of Southern Mountains Foster Grandparent Program
  7. Consideration of SIC School Meetings
  8. Personnel List
  9. Items for Future Agendas and Announcements

The next meeting of the Wyoming County Board of Education is scheduled to occur on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00pm.

Those who wish to contact the Wyoming County Board of Education may do so by phone at (304) 732-6262, by fax at (304) 732-7226, or by mail at PO Box 69 Pineville, WV 24874.

