WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
Big plays help Troy defeat Marshall 16-7
TROY, Ala. (AP)Buddha Jones returned a fumble 23 yards for Troy’s only touchdown, Brooks Buce kicked three field goals and Troy defeated Marshall 16-7 on Saturday night. Troy’s Gunnar Watson threw for 321 yards to go over 5,000 for his career. Tez Johnson and Jabre Barber both had over 100 yards receiving with each setting up fourth-quarter field goals with big gains after receptions.
