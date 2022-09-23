Read full article on original website
Car hits power pole causing large power outage in Huntsville
A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage.
wvtm13.com
Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
Henagar man killed in fiery early morning crash
A DeKalb County man was killed in a crash near Henagar early Monday morning.
Man dies after truck hits fence, ditch, tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama
A 54-year-old man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Monday morning after the truck he was driving struck a fence, ditch and tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama, authorities said. William Keith Love, 54, of Henagar, died at the scene of the wreck around 4:44 a.m. Monday...
WAFF
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club. The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident. After...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft
According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
WAAY-TV
Suspect taken into custody after fleeing Huntsville officers near scene of reported gunfire
Huntsville Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after he fled from officers who were responding to a shots-fired call. Officers arrived in the area of University Drive and Country Club, where they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. The suspect fled from the...
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th
Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Birmingham nurse’s body photographed at funeral home after fatal overdose, widower’s lawsuit claims
The widower of a Birmingham nurse who authorities say died of a drug overdose two years ago has filed a lawsuit claiming a Gardendale funeral home allowed photos taken of the woman’s body. The photos have been part of a years-long smear campaign accusing the husband of murder, the...
weisradio.com
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday
A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
wrganews.com
Trion Fire Department responds to House Fire on Sunday
On Sunday the Trion Fire Department responded to dispatch reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing in the area of Cedar Street in Summerville. Upon arrival, firefighters with Engine 12R found a single-story home with heavy smoke showing. Firefighters from Trion, Hays, and Summerville stopped the fire from...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday September 28th
Jesse Giddens, 25 of Gaylesville, arrested on warrants for failure to appear on previous charge of Probation Revocation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Pogue, 30 of Centre, arrested on Alias Writ of Arrest by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Tonya Taylor, 51 of Piedmont, arrested on...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
Comments / 0