Fort Payne, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft

According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Traffic Accident#Ema
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday

A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
Trion Fire Department responds to House Fire on Sunday

On Sunday the Trion Fire Department responded to dispatch reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing in the area of Cedar Street in Summerville. Upon arrival, firefighters with Engine 12R found a single-story home with heavy smoke showing. Firefighters from Trion, Hays, and Summerville stopped the fire from...
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday September 28th

Jesse Giddens, 25 of Gaylesville, arrested on warrants for failure to appear on previous charge of Probation Revocation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Pogue, 30 of Centre, arrested on Alias Writ of Arrest by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. Tonya Taylor, 51 of Piedmont, arrested on...
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
