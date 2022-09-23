ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WOWK

$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car. Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. September 19 on Interstate 75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation. A drug-sniffing dog...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK

Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK

Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an...
TEXAS STATE
WOWK

Hurricane Ian tracker 8 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it moves inland Wednesday evening. A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties are also under an Extreme Wind Warning.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK

Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK

Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention. Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
ENVIRONMENT

