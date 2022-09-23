The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. Gallup appears to be nearing a return, but he'll have to wait at least one more week before he is able to do so. Expect the Cowboys' receiver rotation to look similar this week to how it has been over the first two games, with CeeDee Lamb in front, and Noah Brown behind him. Rookie Jalen Tolbert will also be active for his first NFL game.

