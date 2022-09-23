Read full article on original website
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Monday Night Football Betting: Are the Defenses Going to Dominate This NFC East Clash?
After not having a Sunday night game (I know we did, but let’s all agree we didn’t), we’re to be treated to an epic showdown between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants hosting Cooper Rush’s Dallas Cowboys. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading...
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) returns to Week 3 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but was evidently cleared to return as he led the team onto the field after halftime. Fortunately he seems to have avoided an injury after that tough hit.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Jimmy G Keep the Momentum Going?
It may be a bit of a unique path to get here, but the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will square off in Denver tonight and both teams sit at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. Our nERD-based rankings show that the Sunday Night Football contest could be a...
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Dalton Schultz (knee) ruled out for Cowboys in Week 3
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Giants. Schultz is dealing with a knee injury, which he suffered in the team's Week 2 win over Cincinnati. While he was spared a more serious ailment, he's going to miss his first game since 2018 as a result. The team believes he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday against Washington. For now, Schultz' absence will mean opportunity for Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (ACL) officially inactive for Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. Gallup appears to be nearing a return, but he'll have to wait at least one more week before he is able to do so. Expect the Cowboys' receiver rotation to look similar this week to how it has been over the first two games, with CeeDee Lamb in front, and Noah Brown behind him. Rookie Jalen Tolbert will also be active for his first NFL game.
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
Taylor Trammell in lineup Sunday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Traylor Trammell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Trammell is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Trammell for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Riley Adams catching for Nationals Monday
The Washington Nationals will start Riley Adams at catcher in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams will bat ninth and handle catching responsibilities Monday while Tres Barrera takes a seat. Our models project Adams, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.3 fantasy points.
Patriots' Mac Jones dealing with 'pretty severe' ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" ankle sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL's Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. Jones suffered the injury on his last throw of the game, and was unable to put any pressure on...
Jose Godoy catching for Pirates Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jose Godoy as their catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Godoy will bat ninth and start behind the plate Monday while Jason Delay sits. Godoy has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against the Reds.
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) 'could miss some time'
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and "could miss some time" Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports. What It Means:. Pelissero added that Swift isn't expected to need surgery to repair his injured shoulder, but it...
