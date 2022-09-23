Read full article on original website
Adrian Commission Discusses Possible $200 Parade Fee
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will consider whether or not to add a fee to certain parades in the City. City Administrator Greg Elliott explains why the group is considering the fees…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and...
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked...
Police: EB I-96 at West Grand Blvd. reopens after incident with suicidal person
Detroit police have confirmed the closure of eastbound I-96 at West Grand Blvd. due to a suicidal person.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Adrian’s Impact on the Nation-wide United Farm Worker Union Boycotts in the 1960’s-70’s
Adrian, MI – Boycotts in Adrian had an impact on the nation-wide boycotts of grapes and lettuce picked by non-union workers in the 1960’s and 70’s. Original members of the Adrian Friends of Farm Workers gave a presentation at the Lenawee Historical Society about the local support given to Cesar Chavez’s nationwide movement to support the United Farm Workers Union.
AAA: Lenawee County Average Gas Price is $3.87 per Gallon
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.87 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.93 …with the national average at $3.71 per gallon.
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
All-terrain wheelchair allows people of all abilities to explore Oak Openings Metropark
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — No one should be prevented from enjoying the natural beauty of our region based on their ability to get around, and Metroparks Toledo is making sure that’s true for all their visitors. Visitors to Oak Openings Preserve Metropark are now able to rent out a...
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chateau Aeronautique Winery is a destination for wine, pizza and beer
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Chateau Aeronautique Winery was built from a tiny gazebo into an expanded spot for wine, beer and eats. International airline pilot Lorenzo Lizarralde founded Chateau Aeronautique Winery in 2008, when he crafted his first wines in his airplane hangar attached to his home in Rives Township. A year later, he built a small gazebo where he was able to serve his wine in a tasting room.
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It is -- and it’s no joke because it almost cost a Toledo woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in it are doing the right...
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
Planet Fitness joining Hobby Lobby in former Sears location at Jackson Crossing
JACKSON, MI – Planet Fitness is moving into Jackson’s former Sears location this year. Currently, Planet Fitness is located at 2020 Bondsteel Drive, but the gym has outgrown the facility and is in need of an expansion, Director or Marketing Mary Scott said. Conveniently, Jackson Crossing had space to lease in the former Sears location.
