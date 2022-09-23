Read full article on original website
Investigate Bay City’s haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
Cannons, campfires and kettle corn: Bay City’s River of Time keeps the history flowing
BAY CITY, MI - For one magical weekend each year, Bay City’s riverfront changes dramatically. Campfire smoke fills the air along with the sweet, earthy smell of kettle corn while thundering booms of cannon fire can be heard throughout the city. This all can only mean one thing: Bay City’s River of Time festival is back.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s is the place for steak and from-scratch vegan food
BAY CITY, MI — Gatsby’s Seafood & Steakhouse specializes in steaks, but it also offers from-scratch vegan options with a full vegan menu and meatless specials every Wednesday. Manager Dan Auger said Gatsby’s, located at 203 Center Ave. in downtown Bay City, is known for “steaks and seafood,...
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents ‘Country Hoedown Night’ Sept. 26
SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents “A Country Hoedown Night at the Market” Monday, Sept. 26. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., in downtown Saginaw. Guests can shop local and enjoy a barbecue dinner fundraiser, drinks, live music and line dancing. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, CBD products, handmade quilted items, home decor and other goods.
wsgw.com
Dow Event Center Parking Ramp Close to Opening
The parking ramp at The Dow Event Center will be open for the Saginaw Spirit home opener versus the Guelph Storm October 1. Over the past year, renovations to the structure include lighting updates, structural repairs and other necessary improvements. Replacement of the elevators is still underway. The elevators will not be operational until the spring 2023. Until then, extra handicap parking on the first floor has been opened to meet any increased demand. $7.5 million has been invested into the parking ramp as part of the four-phase renovation managed by Spence Brothers Construction. This includes a new automated parking system for non-event parking.
Meet Karima Amlani: A Flint community leader, activist and role model
FLINT, MI - Karima Amlani has tried a few different things in her life. But her calling card has always been giving back to the community. For that reason, Amlani has earned a spot on the Flint and Genesee Group’s first “40 under 40″ recognition program. Amlani...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
New GISD Fire Training Facility will be first of its kind in Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District today broke ground on what will soon be the state’s only fire training facility that is not owned by a municipality’s department. It’s a first-of-its-kind fire training facility that will allow the district to more than double its...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 6 football game we shoot
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games. The Saginaw/Bay City area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you. Check out...
Moolenaar, Hilliard set for second rematch, this time for new Congressional district
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard for the third time in a race to represent Michigan’s District 2 seat in Congress. Moolenaar defeated the Mount Pleasant-based college educator handily in...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
