Saginaw, MI

The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint

A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
LAPEER, MI
Clay Township, MI
Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents ‘Country Hoedown Night’ Sept. 26

SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents “A Country Hoedown Night at the Market” Monday, Sept. 26. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., in downtown Saginaw. Guests can shop local and enjoy a barbecue dinner fundraiser, drinks, live music and line dancing. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, CBD products, handmade quilted items, home decor and other goods.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Dow Event Center Parking Ramp Close to Opening

The parking ramp at The Dow Event Center will be open for the Saginaw Spirit home opener versus the Guelph Storm October 1. Over the past year, renovations to the structure include lighting updates, structural repairs and other necessary improvements. Replacement of the elevators is still underway. The elevators will not be operational until the spring 2023. Until then, extra handicap parking on the first floor has been opened to meet any increased demand. $7.5 million has been invested into the parking ramp as part of the four-phase renovation managed by Spence Brothers Construction. This includes a new automated parking system for non-event parking.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
thecentersquare.com

Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

