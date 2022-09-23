Read full article on original website
It’s the final week to get these deals for National Bourbon Heritage Month
National Bourbon Heritage Month ends Friday, Sept. 30, but there are still plenty of deals and specials you can take advantage of before the end of the month. Wiseguy Lounge, located at 603 Main St. in Covington, will feature several New Riff specials for the week including:. Manhattan Monday: $5...
More than free fashion: Care Closet seeks to enhance lives of all students
Written by Emily Sisk, news editor at The Northerner. Countless racks of trendy and timeless fashion fill the corner of University Center 142 with life. The garments patiently hang on the racks, waiting to be hand-picked and worn by students. Professional suits and sport coats, graphic tees and workout attire are amongst the mix of neatly organized and easily accessible clothing items.
Lean into your creative side at historic Baker Hunt center
Painting in the style of Monet, a beer brewing demo, and Bob’s Burgers-themed cooking classes are a few things Baker Hunt Art and Culture Center has on the lineup this fall. Starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 19, Baker Hunt, located at 620 Greenup St., will host their fall sessions, offering classes from cooking, drawing, painting, mind and body, sewing, ceramics, fiber arts, and more. Classes range from 8 weeks to 4 weeks to two-hour courses.
Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building
The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
Fort Thomas proclaims ‘Mark Leopold Day’ honoring a true friend of the trees
Fort Thomas is known as a “city of trees.” At the September city council meeting, the city honored a person who has contributed greatly to that designation. Mayor Eric Haas read a proclamation establishing “Mark Leopold Day” on Sept. 19, 2022, to thank and honor Mark Leopold, who is retiring from the city’s Tree Commission.
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
Candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle is donating more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food banks throughout Kentucky, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown and Northern Kentucky Area Development District food pantry in Independence. “Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly...
Weekly NKU sports round-up: Women’s soccer gets first win of year
The Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s soccer team (1-6-1 overall, 1-2 Horizon League) broke through for the first goals and victory of the season with a 3-0 win over the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars on Tuesday. Prior to the game, freshman midfielder/forward Emilie Doersching had one shot...
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame soccer downs Highlands
It was a high-scoring affair between the only two programs to win the 9th Region crowns since the current format began in 2012. Notre Dame defeated Highlands on Saturday, 4-3 at the Buenger Sports Complex in Park Hills. The Pandas improve to 12-3-2 on the season while the Bluebirds drop...
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Sept. 12 – 18: Covington Catholic football
Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the Covington Catholic High School Colonels football team. In our new weekly poll, the Colonels claimed nearly 58% of the vote. The team was nominated after snapping Beechwood’s 27-game unbeaten streak in a 31-14 victory in Ft. Mitchell on Sept. 16. The Colonels have since won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the year.
NKY football scoreboard: Holmes, Newport Catholic win rivalry games
Friday night football in Northern Kentucky brought two long-running city rivalries to the field with Holmes and Newport Central Catholic claiming victories in Covington and Newport. It also saw Campbell Co., Conner, and Scott escape with wins. For our story on the Covington Catholic-Cooper game, click here. For our story...
Committee pushes back on commercial complex proposal
A developer is eyeing a lot near Oakbrook Road and Burlington Pike (KY 18), but the Boone Co. Planning Committee feels there may not be enough space for the retail complex and its desired amenities. Returning applicant Akram Othman requested additional planning committee approval during a recent zone change meeting....
Southgate mayor sworn in as president of Kentucky League of Cities
The Kentucky League of Cities swore in Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg as its new president. Hamberg will lead the statewide organization for the next year and testify on the League’s behalf in Frankfort. Hamberg promised to spend the next year listening to city leaders across the state and advocating...
Brossart beats Ludlow in defensive battle
Bishop Brossart held off Ludlow Friday night, 10-9, sacking Panthers quarterback Jaxson Rice as time ran out, a fitting end to a night that was heavy on defense and light on points. The first quarter nearly passed with zeros remaining on the scoreboard until Mustang kicker Tyler Smith’s 29-yard field...
‘It wasn’t pretty’, just another typically tough CovCath-Cooper slugfest
Eddie Eviston will proudly tell his Covington Catholic football team “plays the toughest schedule in the state.” Friday night in Union his Colonels found out exactly how tough that schedule could get. Cooper’s Jaguars just would not go away. This opening Class 5A district game came down to...
Campbell Co. Schools receives $4M for counseling, therapy services
Superintendent Shelli Wilson announced last week that Campbell County Schools was one of seven districts to receive nearly $4 million in competitive grant funding to be spent for Trauma-Informed Services in the schools. The four-year grant will provide additional counseling and therapy services, including family therapy for students and their...
