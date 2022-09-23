Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the Covington Catholic High School Colonels football team. In our new weekly poll, the Colonels claimed nearly 58% of the vote. The team was nominated after snapping Beechwood’s 27-game unbeaten streak in a 31-14 victory in Ft. Mitchell on Sept. 16. The Colonels have since won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the year.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO