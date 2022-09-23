ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
linknky.com

Campbell Co. Schools receives $4M for counseling, therapy services

Superintendent Shelli Wilson announced last week that Campbell County Schools was one of seven districts to receive nearly $4 million in competitive grant funding to be spent for Trauma-Informed Services in the schools. The four-year grant will provide additional counseling and therapy services, including family therapy for students and their...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Committee pushes back on commercial complex proposal

A developer is eyeing a lot near Oakbrook Road and Burlington Pike (KY 18), but the Boone Co. Planning Committee feels there may not be enough space for the retail complex and its desired amenities. Returning applicant Akram Othman requested additional planning committee approval during a recent zone change meeting....
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Southgate mayor sworn in as president of Kentucky League of Cities

The Kentucky League of Cities swore in Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg as its new president. Hamberg will lead the statewide organization for the next year and testify on the League’s behalf in Frankfort. Hamberg promised to spend the next year listening to city leaders across the state and advocating...
SOUTHGATE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Business
Campbell County, KY
Government
County
Campbell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
linknky.com

More than free fashion: Care Closet seeks to enhance lives of all students

Written by Emily Sisk, news editor at The Northerner. Countless racks of trendy and timeless fashion fill the corner of University Center 142 with life. The garments patiently hang on the racks, waiting to be hand-picked and worn by students. Professional suits and sport coats, graphic tees and workout attire are amongst the mix of neatly organized and easily accessible clothing items.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Artist donates painting to renovated Fort Thomas city building

The city of Fort Thomas received a heartfelt gift from local artist Beverly Erschell at the September council meeting. Erschell, with the help of interior designer Sherry Thompson and Council Member Ken Bowman, unveiled her new work featuring and dedicated to the city. An artist whose work is represented in...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rates#Linus Realestate#Linus K12
linknky.com

1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision

Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
HEBRON, KY
WUKY

'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page

Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fox 19

NKY business offers active shooter training for teachers at new facility

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky business is offering active shooter survival training Friday for teachers at their new facility in Erlanger amid the Princeton High School shooting hoax. The founder and CEO of Strategic Threat Protection Group, Tyler Demmien says that are offering the training at their 3,000-square-foot facility on...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks

The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Lean into your creative side at historic Baker Hunt center

Painting in the style of Monet, a beer brewing demo, and Bob’s Burgers-themed cooking classes are a few things Baker Hunt Art and Culture Center has on the lineup this fall. Starting Sept. 26 through Nov. 19, Baker Hunt, located at 620 Greenup St., will host their fall sessions, offering classes from cooking, drawing, painting, mind and body, sewing, ceramics, fiber arts, and more. Classes range from 8 weeks to 4 weeks to two-hour courses.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington

Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy