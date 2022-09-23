Read full article on original website
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
nbcboston.com
Share Your Small Town Secret With the NBC10 Investigators
Do you have a small town secret you want the NBC10 Boston Investigators to uncover? Send it to us on our dedicated website, along with any images showing the issue and a description of what happened. You can also email us at tips@nbcboston.com or call it in to 833-NBC-TIPS.
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
WCVB
Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez working to provide hurricane relief for Dominican Republic
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez is looking to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Martinez and his wife, Carolina, said Dominican families served by the Pedro Martinez Foundation have lost their homes and some have even lost their lives.
Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
nbcboston.com
From Escaping War to Overcoming Childhood Cancer, AAPI Firefighter Shares Inspiring Story
Kaosunday Reth's family escaped war in Cambodia and arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston 40 years ago. Now, he's a Massachusetts Port Authority firefighter, and his journey has come full circle. The Massport Fire Lieutenant is one of very few Asian-American firefighters in the Bay State but he hopes...
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Slower Traffic Has Gotten in Mass. After Labor Day
Has traffic seemed much worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? It's not just you. Drive times got longer on some major highways in the area, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provided to NBC10 Boston. Transportation officials monitoring the Orange Line shutdown had expected more...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
nbcboston.com
New Spot Promises ‘One of the Largest Whiskey Lists in Cambridge'
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new restaurant and pub that focuses at least in part on whiskey has come to Cambridge. According to a source, An Sibin is now open in the city's Inman Square neighborhood, moving into the space that had been home to Richards, and before that, Tex Mex Eats and Tupelo. An earlier post here had mentioned (via Cambridge Day) that the place was looking to have the feel of a speakeasy with "a little bit more Americana, and have less of the Irishness," while its Instagram page indicates that its goal is to have "one of the largest whiskey [lists] in Cambridge" and being "your second living room."
nbcboston.com
Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill
A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said. The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
nbcboston.com
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
Green Hill Municipal GC in Worcester drives forward by giving all bunkers a facelift
Butch Soto has helped build or renovate about 90 golf courses in the U.S. and as far away as Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Singapore and Malaysia. But he never worked on a golf course in New England until he began supervising bunker renovations at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course this month.
nbcboston.com
Evacuation at BU Over Suspicious Package at Administrative Offices
A building on the Boston University campus was briefly evacuated Monday over a suspicious package, university police said. The nature of the suspicious package wasn't immediately clear but there was no threat to the public, officials said just before 5 p.m. The package was reported about 3:28 p.m. at 1...
Wild scene in Foxboro as man tries to steal a catalytic converter from a car outside a 99 Restaurant
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro Police say they’re searching for the individuals who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside the 99 Restaurant off Route 140 Saturday night. Police say the suspects also struck another parked car several times before taking off. “So I brought out an...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
