Read full article on original website
Related
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Share Your Small Town Secret With the NBC10 Investigators
Do you have a small town secret you want the NBC10 Boston Investigators to uncover? Send it to us on our dedicated website, along with any images showing the issue and a description of what happened. You can also email us at tips@nbcboston.com or call it in to 833-NBC-TIPS.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
nbcboston.com
Candy Corn Sold in Mass., Conn. Recalled Over Allergy Risk
As Halloween season kicks into gear, some packages of candy corn have been recalled from stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The candy from Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, may have egg that wasn't noted on the packaging, which would present a risk to people with egg allergies, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice issued Friday. No one has reported getting sick from the candy corn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vineyardgazette.com
Ocean Washover But No Breach at Norton Point Beach
High tides and heavy winds created an ocean washover at Norton Point Beach late Friday. A spokesman for The Trustees of Reservations confirmed early Saturday that there had not been a breach in the narrow barrier beach that runs from Katama to Chappaquiddick. “No breach, but the bay is super...
capecoddaily.com
September 24, 2022 - Chatham Lighthouse - Massachusetts
Today Wilma, Gus, and I Adventured to the Chatham Lighthouse in Chatham, Massachusetts, part of Cape Cod. The Chatham Lighthouse is a working Lighthouse operated by the Coast Guard. It was originally built as twin lighthouses in 1808, being replaced in 1841, and later separated from the “twin” in 1923. The Lighthouse is only open to the public on days when tours are scheduled, however can be viewed from outside the security gate. We had a sunrising Adventure to the Chatham Lighthouse. We arrived finding it blocked off as expected, but yet pleased that a view was still available through the fencing. We walked around and checked out the Lighthouse from various angles and crossed the street to admire the sunrise and the gorgeous beach below. The Lighthouse was far from picturesque yet unique in its own way. Due to the limited access, it was a short Adventure. However, since it was our first visit to the Lighthouse, I figured I would blog about it separately so it could be included in our Lighthouse category. Keep watching as there will soon be a blog on our entire day trip to Cape Cod today. So glad we could cross another Lighthouse from our list (This blog will not be rated).
nbcboston.com
Barnes & Noble Opening Stores in Boston Area
Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area. According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations. One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield,...
nbcboston.com
New Spot Promises ‘One of the Largest Whiskey Lists in Cambridge'
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new restaurant and pub that focuses at least in part on whiskey has come to Cambridge. According to a source, An Sibin is now open in the city's Inman Square neighborhood, moving into the space that had been home to Richards, and before that, Tex Mex Eats and Tupelo. An earlier post here had mentioned (via Cambridge Day) that the place was looking to have the feel of a speakeasy with "a little bit more Americana, and have less of the Irishness," while its Instagram page indicates that its goal is to have "one of the largest whiskey [lists] in Cambridge" and being "your second living room."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Here's How Much Slower Traffic Has Gotten in Mass. After Labor Day
Has traffic seemed much worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? It's not just you. Drive times got longer on some major highways in the area, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation provided to NBC10 Boston. Transportation officials monitoring the Orange Line shutdown had expected more...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
Wilmington Apple
To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
nbcboston.com
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
Comments / 1