Today Wilma, Gus, and I Adventured to the Chatham Lighthouse in Chatham, Massachusetts, part of Cape Cod. The Chatham Lighthouse is a working Lighthouse operated by the Coast Guard. It was originally built as twin lighthouses in 1808, being replaced in 1841, and later separated from the “twin” in 1923. The Lighthouse is only open to the public on days when tours are scheduled, however can be viewed from outside the security gate. We had a sunrising Adventure to the Chatham Lighthouse. We arrived finding it blocked off as expected, but yet pleased that a view was still available through the fencing. We walked around and checked out the Lighthouse from various angles and crossed the street to admire the sunrise and the gorgeous beach below. The Lighthouse was far from picturesque yet unique in its own way. Due to the limited access, it was a short Adventure. However, since it was our first visit to the Lighthouse, I figured I would blog about it separately so it could be included in our Lighthouse category. Keep watching as there will soon be a blog on our entire day trip to Cape Cod today. So glad we could cross another Lighthouse from our list (This blog will not be rated).

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO