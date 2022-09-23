ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?

9to5Mac

Here’s how Apple Watch Series 8 compares to Series 7 and earlier

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is here with three new wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier plus what Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table. For Apple...
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away

The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
Digital Trends

Will your iPhone 13 case fit the iPhone 14?

If you’ve decided to buy the iPhone 14, it’s likely you will also need a solid case to keep your new device safe. Even though all of the iPhone 14 models feature a durable Ceramic Shield front cover to keep your device safe, it may not be enough to protect your phone from heavy impacts, long drops, and constant scratches.
9to5Mac

Apple publishes new design guidelines for Live Activities on the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

IOS 16.1 is currently available in beta testing and includes support for the Live Activities API, which allows developers to add real-time notifications to the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. As iOS 16.1 nears a public release sometime this fall, Apple has now published its full Human Interface Guidelines that outline best practices for developers implementing Live Activities in their applications.
The Independent

13 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
Gadget Flow

Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card

Get the most from your instrument when you have one from the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing affects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

7 hidden iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks to boost battery life

The results of iPhone 14 battery life tests are already in. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best, although it can’t quite surpass its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 also offer excellent battery life that should satisfy most people’s needs. The iPhone 14 Plus is not out yet, but it should also provide spectacular battery life.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

App Store hosted 10 ad fraud apps compared to 75 on Google Play Store

Security researchers discovered 85 apps engaged in ad fraud; ten are on the App Store, and the other 75 are on Google Play. Combined, people downloaded them over 13 million times. They’re part of a new ad fraud campaign named “Scylla.”. The information comes from Bleeping Computer. According...
CELL PHONES

