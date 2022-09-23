Effective: 2022-09-26 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **IAN CONTINUES TO INTENSIFY NEAR CUBA AND WILL MOVE NORTH INTO THE EASTERN GULF BY TUESDAY. IMPACTS POTENTIALLY ARRIVING TO THE GULF COAST BY WEDNESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla * STORM INFORMATION: - About 660 miles south-southeast of Indian Pass or about 620 miles south of Suwannee River - 20.3N 83.2W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 5pm EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 160 miles south-southeast of the southwestern tip of the country of Cuba. Ian is expected to continue its northwest motion through the next 12 hours after which a gradual turn to the north and northeast is anticipated into Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is then expected to slow down early Wednesday morning as it enters the eastern Gulf of of Mexico. It`s expected to continue to traversing north and northeast through the end of the week, but considerable uncertainty still remains in place after Wednesday on where it moves onshore. The first round of tropical storm watches and storm surge watches have been issued with this update. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for all coastal zones from Indian Pass east towards the Suwanee River. A Storm Surge watch is also in effect from the Aucilla River east to the Suwanee River. Forecast uncertainty still remains high with Ian, but we will be able to provide additional details on Ian over the next 24 hours. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay Coast from Aucilla River east towards the Suwanee River. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the rest of the Apalachee Bay from the Aucilla River west to Indian Pass. Elsewhere across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of the Florida Big Bend. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around Midnight, or sooner if conditions warrant.

