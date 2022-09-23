Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Inland Indian River TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 18:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-26 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Lares, San Sebastian and Utuado. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If winds become calm and skies are able to clear, temperatures may be as cold as the upper 20s. This advisory may need to be upgraded to a Freeze Warning if confidence in freeze conditions increases.
Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hillsborough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Hillsborough. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Plant City, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Greater Sun Center, Ruskin, Lithia Springs State Park, Bloomingdale, Boyette, Alafia River State Park, Valrico, Dover, Wimauma, Plant City Airport, Sun City Center and Little Manatee River State Park. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Storm Surge Watch issued for Coastal Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 01:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Levy HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Cedar Key - Yankeetown - Fowler Bluff * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 90 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday morning until Friday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 5-8 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins Wednesday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 6 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 6 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation preparations should be underway. Assemble disaster supplies and know your evacuation route. - ACT: Leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. Failure to heed evacuation orders may result in the loss of your life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Southern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fulton, southeastern Herkimer and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Johnsville, or near Little Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gloversville, Johnstown, Little Falls, Fonda, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Ephratah, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Oppenheim, Berkshire, Nelliston, Bleecker, Ingham Mills, Meco, West Perth, Church Corners, Pinnacle and Lotville. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 29A. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hurricane Watch issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Sumter HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wildwood - Lake Panasoffkee - Bushnell * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 80 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday morning until Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Duval, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Duval; Webb Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Duval, southwestern Nueces, southeastern Webb, southwestern Jim Wells and Kleberg Counties through 545 PM CDT At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Driscoll to 8 miles north of Premont to 11 miles northeast of Bruni. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont, Benavides, Bishop, Riviera Beach, Ricardo, Mirando City, Oilton, Ramirez, San Jose, Concepcion, Riviera, Realitos, La Gloria, Bruni, Cruz Calle, Jim Hogg County Airport, Rios, Kingsville Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 688 and 708. US Highway 77 between mile markers 684 and 708. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet; West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * WINDS...East 4 to 6 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * MID-LEVEL HAINES...6 or High. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. Easterly winds during this time frame may aid in drying conditions even further. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 2 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Galloway Wash, Blue Wash, Indian Spring Wash and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fire Weather Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STONE & GEORGE COUNTIES IN MISSISSIPPI, MOBILE & BALDWIN COUNTIES IN ALABAMA, AND ALL OF THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE DUE TO A COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES, 20 FOOT WINDS AROUND 15 MPH, AND HIGH KBDI/ERC VALUES FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE REGION DUE TO A COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES, 20 FOOT WINDS AROUND 15 TO 25 MPH, AND HIGH KBDI/ERC VALUES... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FOR STONE & GEORGE COUNTIES IN MISSISSIPPI, MOBILE & BALDWIN COUNTIES IN ALABAMA, AND ALL OF THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE REGION The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 078, 079, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265 and 266. * WINDS...Northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph expected on Tuesday with gusts up 30 mph. On Wednesday winds increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **IAN CONTINUES TO INTENSIFY NEAR CUBA AND WILL MOVE NORTH INTO THE EASTERN GULF BY TUESDAY. IMPACTS POTENTIALLY ARRIVING TO THE GULF COAST BY WEDNESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla * STORM INFORMATION: - About 660 miles south-southeast of Indian Pass or about 620 miles south of Suwannee River - 20.3N 83.2W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 5pm EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 160 miles south-southeast of the southwestern tip of the country of Cuba. Ian is expected to continue its northwest motion through the next 12 hours after which a gradual turn to the north and northeast is anticipated into Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is then expected to slow down early Wednesday morning as it enters the eastern Gulf of of Mexico. It`s expected to continue to traversing north and northeast through the end of the week, but considerable uncertainty still remains in place after Wednesday on where it moves onshore. The first round of tropical storm watches and storm surge watches have been issued with this update. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for all coastal zones from Indian Pass east towards the Suwanee River. A Storm Surge watch is also in effect from the Aucilla River east to the Suwanee River. Forecast uncertainty still remains high with Ian, but we will be able to provide additional details on Ian over the next 24 hours. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Apalachee Bay Coast from Aucilla River east towards the Suwanee River. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the rest of the Apalachee Bay from the Aucilla River west to Indian Pass. Elsewhere across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of the Florida Big Bend. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around Midnight, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern St. Charles, east central Terrebonne, east central Lafourche and central Jefferson Parishes through 530 PM CDT At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Larose to near Lockport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Montegut and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Mainland Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Funnel clouds can touch down and produce waterspouts. Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage and serious injury. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Mainland Monroe County through 730 PM EDT At 702 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout near Flamingo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Flamingo. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake Counties in northeast Ohio and Erie County in northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from heavy lake effect rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain will persist through late Tuesday night. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, while greater amounts are possible where rain bands persist the longest. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore.
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pima County through 630 PM MST At 550 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near and west of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 29 miles south of Ajo, moving southeast at 5 to 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 67 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-27 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Taiya River near Skagway in the Northern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 700 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM AKDT, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing near the Taiya River with reports of homes in Dyea being impacted. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail and in Dyea are the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 3:00pm the stage was 18.53 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 19.50 feet is expected Tuesday morning. Impacts: At 19.0 feet: Campground 3/4 mi downstream of bridge starts to flood. There can also be considerable bank erosion near the campground. - If you live near or along Taiya River stay alert and be prepared to take action.
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain and thunderstorms through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rain is expected to be focused from the Lake Ontario shore to the western slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
