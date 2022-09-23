it seems the people who had covid and other medical issues are the vexed. people I know who is not vexed and had covid has or had no medical problems. a friend of mine who was vexed and boosted now has major heart problems. and that never happened till she got the Vax. I told her to wait till there is enough numbers after people who were vaxed before she decide to get the Vax. my own blood family who got the Vax and or the boosters now has medical issues they never had before. and some of these issues are transfered down the blood line where our family never had. there is no one in my bloodline has ever hard heart problems until the ones who now has it also got the Vax. I even told eork to fire me because I an not getting that poison, because now everyone who got the Vax now has heart and other medical problems.
Didn't have Covid that I know of but had three Pfizer vaccines and now among a myriad of health problems I have chronic low blood pressure and orthostatic hypotension. Dysautonomia followed by my new Neurologist at 37 years old!
And what will develop and affect the body after shots and boosters…tell the whole story for once
