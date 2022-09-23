In-school potty training is flush with opportunities to prevent the next public health crisis | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July.
University of Idaho prohibits faculty from promoting abortion, birth control
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho recently sent out a letter to its faculty prohibiting them from discussing abortion and birth control at the school. The memo, sent out by the university’s General Counsel, states that staff cannot promote, perform or counsel in favor of abortion. It...
Stratford University announced it will shut down. Its students are voicing concerns.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
