Sevierville, TN

‘Deplorable hoarder condition’ Sevierville woman arrested after 5 dogs found abandoned in house

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Sevierville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police found 5 dogs abandoned at a house in “deplorable hoarder condition.”

On September 11 around 6:30 p.m., police found the residence of Destiney Sutton of Sevierville located on Island Boulevard at Big River Overlook Road. An arrest warrant for Sutton says the home was found “abandoned and in deplorable hoarder condition.”

Allegedly, the residence was piled high with what was described as “garbage, clothes, and junk,” according to the warrant, and animal feces, bugs, cockroaches, and cockroach droppings were found inside. Police say there was no visible food or water at the house, and five of Sutton’s dogs were living at the house, abandoned. Two dogs were found outside, and two were found inside, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant states that cats were also found on the property.

Workers speak out against constitutional amendment at Knoxville Teamsters Union

Police say the dogs were rescued by Sevierville Police Department Officers and taken to the Sevier County Animal Care Center.

Sutton was arrested on September 21 around noon, but according to The Mountain Press in Sevierville, she has since been released.

Comments / 1

Sharon Diane
3d ago

what happen to the law that was passed 2 yrs in jail for animal cruelty

Reply
6
Crime & Safety
