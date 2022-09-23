ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sold For 105 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #2883 just sold for 105.00 ETH...
PETS
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
STOCKS
Why Voyager Token (VGX) Is Shooting Higher Today

Voyager Token VGX/USD, a token linked with digital assets trading firm Voyager Digital spiked 3.9% to $0.71 at 10:26 p.m. EDT. Time-frame % Change (+/-) On Monday night, FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital for $1.3 billion at prevailing market prices.
STOCKS
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Pizza Hut Canada Tests Robotic Doorstep Delivery In Vancouver

Yum! Brands Inc YUM owned Pizza Hut Canada is testing its new robot delivery service. The national chain is partnering with Serve Robotics, an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to host a two-week pilot program in Vancouver. Until September 30, select Vancouver customers who place an order through the Pizza Hut...
LIFESTYLE
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABBV

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Meta Platforms Stock Is Sliding: What's Going On?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Monday. What's going on?. Meta shares may be facing selling pressure following a New York Times report suggesting TikTok is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. lawmakers that would allow it to make changes to its data security and governance in order to avoid a sale.
STOCKS
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros.Discovery

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery. Looking at options history for Warner Bros.Discovery WBD we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened...
ENTERTAINMENT
What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ANIMALS
Adobe Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
ECONOMY
No Elon Musk Deposition? Why Twitter Shares Are Spiking Today

Twitter Inc TWTR shares are trading higher Monday afternoon following reports indicating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's deposition in the twitter case has been postponed. Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal were expected to be deposed on Monday, but several reports have indicated that such has been delayed. Musk...
BUSINESS
