The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #2883 just sold for 105.00 ETH...

PETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO