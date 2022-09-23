Read full article on original website
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
