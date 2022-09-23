Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rosh Hashanah Meals Are Different Anywhere You Go
From Memphis to NYC to San Francisco, American Jews have different traditions gleaned from a shared heritage and shaped by their distinctive areas. Jews in the diaspora — those who live in communities outside of Israel — have taken up residence in cities and countries all over the world, often adapting their holiday menus to include local ingredients or regional recipes.
The 'new fruit' tradition for Rosh Hashanah gets an update. Here's what people are serving
"The eating of the new fruit is to signify fertility, of blessing ," said Rabbi William Gershon of Congregation B'nai Israel in New Jersey.
Reddit Is Celebrating Rosh Hashanah With A Savory Egg Dish
Food is at the center of many holidays, and Rosh Hashanah is no exception. One symbolic staple of the Jewish New Year is apples dipped in honey. According to Martha Stewart's website, the mixture represents a sweet year ahead, and the apple signifies the Garden of Eden. Another common Rosh Hashanah dish is challah — an egg-based bread that's typically dipped in honey, just like the aforementioned apples (per Taste of Home). To represent the seven days it took to create the world, another symbolic dish is couscous with seven types of vegetables; Leeks also serve to symbolize letting go of those who have mistreated them.
Martha Stewart's Fruitful & Decadent Dessert Is a Perfect & 'Unexpected' Dish to Serve on Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner, and when a big celebration like that comes around, you need to be prepared. From how you’ll celebrate, with who, and what you’ll eat, it needs to be a good time! Thanks to Martha Stewart, we now have the perfect dessert dish for Rosh Hashanah (and it won’t take that long to make!) On Sept 23, Stewart uploaded a photo of a delicious-looking pie with the caption, “Consider this another great reason to go apple-picking this fall—or a fun and unexpected twist to serve on Rosh Hashanah, as it’s Jewish custom to eat apple...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Thanksgiving Hack Lidia Bastianich Swears By
As the leaves start to change and pumpkin spice returns to menus, Americans will soon be celebrating Thanksgiving. Declared a national holiday by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, the first nationally observed Thanksgiving was meant to foster unity in the fractured country. Commemorated annually on the fourth Thursday of November (thanks to Roosevelt in 1941), Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the U.S. since 1621 (via History).
Food & Wine
Cabbage and Speck Panade
Tender cabbage is tossed with crispy speck, a cured and smoked ham in this French country stuffing from 2018 F&W Best New Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in New York City. "This Cabbage and Speck Panade is luscious, smoky, and savory," they told us. "It would make a good meal with a leafy salad or an ideal celebratory side, akin to stuffing. The key to good flavor is cooking the speck and rosemary at the start — the pork fat and herbs will flavor the butter and perfume the bread and cream. Allow the panade to sit and settle when it comes out of the oven — it shouldn't be eaten scorching hot. Many like it best the next day!" Pancetta or bacon may also be substituted for the speck.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0